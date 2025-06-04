President Tinubu Hosts Governor Adeleke, Chief Adeleke, And Davido In Lagos

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday evening received Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, at his private residence in Ikoyi, Lagos. Governor Adeleke was accompanied by his elder brother, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, a prominent businessman and philanthropist, as well as his nephew, internationally renowned Afrobeat artist David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

The visit was confirmed by the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, who shared the development via his official X (formerly Twitter) account:

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives in audience, H.E. Ademola Adeleke, the Executive Governor of Osun State, and Chief Adedeji Adeleke at his residence in Lagos.”

Though the discussions held behind closed doors were not disclosed, sources close to the meeting described it as cordial. The engagement is seen as part of President Tinubu’s broader effort to foster dialogue and cooperation across political divides.

Governor Adeleke, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has in recent times expressed support for some of President Tinubu’s national initiatives, especially those aimed at promoting unity and stability over partisan divides.

Chief Adedeji Adeleke is well regarded for his contributions to education and business development in Nigeria. Davido’s presence at the meeting sparked considerable public interest, with many interpreting it as a symbolic moment reflecting both intergenerational engagement and bipartisan outreach.

The meeting comes amid a wave of high-level political consultations across the country. While there is no official indication that the visit is linked to the 2027 electoral cycle, its timing has stirred speculation in some quarters.

Davido’s presence also follows his recent visit to President Tinubu in Abuja, alongside entertainment industry figures such as Cubana Chief Priest and Ubi Franklin. The recurrence of these interactions has led to speculation online regarding potential political alignments.

Online reactions have been mixed, with some Nigerians viewing the visit as a sign of possible political realignment, while others expressed surprise at the frequency of Davido’s engagement with the presidency.

Despite the varied responses, the meeting underscores President Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to build consensus across political, generational, and sectoral lines.