PRCAN Partners Pan Atlantic University On Training

The Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enter into a partnership on training with the School of Media & Communications (SMC) of the Pan Atlantic University.

According to the MoU, which was signed by both parties on Wednesday, January 17, 2017, both PRCAN and the SMC will collaborate in the areas of mutual benefits, each offering services from its areas of expertise. They will work as partners in the areas of capacity building in Public Relations training in both academic and professional education.

Specifically, the SMC will be working with PRCAN in the areas of: training in corporate writing skills; developing academic programmes in PR; providing resource persons and facilitators for PRCAN programmes and other academic and professional programmes that may be required by PRCAN.

PRCAN, on its part, agrees to collaborate with the SMC in: co-designing marketable executive training programmes to be jointly run by the two parties; making input, as needed, in the creation of content for SMC’s PR courses; providing resource persons and facilitators for SMC programmes and other academic and professional education activitites that may be required by the SMC.

John Ehiguese, the PRCAN President, said: “We at PRCAN think that this is a very significant milestone for our Association, this opportunity to partner with the SMC, arguably one of the foremost Communications training institutions in Nigeria, and indeed the African continent as a whole. We will work very hard to ensure that this partnership delivers optimal benefits to our members, both at the corporate and individual levels”.

Dr. Ikechukwu Obiaya, Dean of the School of Media & Communications (SMC) said: “ We are very glad to be partnering with PRCAN to strengthen and expand our training offerings, especially in the field of Public Relations. We believe that this new collaboration will be of tremendous benefit to both parties”.

PRCAN is the body that caters to the interests or Public Relations consultancy firms operating in Nigeria. It is chartered by By-Law No. 3 (1993) of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).