BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | RusselSmith Group Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment

BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | RusselSmith Group Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment

- January 18, 2018
- in JOBS
72
0

RusselSmith Group, is an ISO 9001:2008 certified asset integrity management services company incorporated to serve the needs of the global oil and gas exploration and production industry, using rope access technology as our principal medium of access.

A career at RusselSmith offers you growth and a chance to make a difference. Throughout our history, we have continued to help our employees realize their dreams, whilst creating opportunities for them to fulfill their personal and professional potential.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions in Nigeria

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

You may also like

OIL & GAS JOB | Hobark International Limited (HIL) Fresh Job Recruitment (12 Positions)

Hobark International Limited (HIL) is the parent company