Power minister updates Nigerians on widespread blackout

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 9th, 2026

KEYPOINTS

• Power Minister Joseph Tegbe says electricity disruptions across affected states have been almost totally resolved.

• The vandalised Benin-Egbin 330kV transmission line has been repaired and returned to service.

• Power supply to the Lagos Complex has increased to more than 1,000 megawatts.

• Efforts are ongoing to restore electricity to the remaining affected areas.

• The disruption previously affected Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory.

MAIN STORY

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, has disclosed that the electricity outage affecting parts of Nigeria has been almost completely resolved following the repair of a vandalised transmission line.

Tegbe gave the update in a statement on Monday after power disruptions affected several states, including Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The minister assured Nigerians that the Federal Government remained committed to providing a reliable electricity supply across the country.

According to him, the vandalised Benin-Egbin 330kV transmission line has been repaired and returned to service, helping to increase electricity supply to the Lagos Complex to more than 1,000 megawatts.

He said the restoration had effectively returned power supply to the Lagos Complex to the level recorded before the disruption.

“This restoration helped to bring the total power supply to the Lagos Complex to over 1,000 megawatts, effectively normalising to the condition before the disruption.

“We are working with the key power sector stakeholders, including the Generation Companies, System Operator, Transmission Company and the Distribution Companies to ensure sustained and improved availability of power,” he said.

Tegbe added that technical teams were still working to restore electricity to the remaining affected locations.

“Our teams continue to work to restore full supply to the remaining affected locations.

“Our priority continues to be the provision of reliable electricity to Nigerians,” he added.

THE ISSUES

Transmission Line Vandalism

The blackout followed the vandalism of the Benin-Egbin 330kV transmission line, which affected electricity transmission and supply to several parts of the country.

Improved Supply to Lagos

The repair of the damaged line has increased electricity supply to the Lagos Complex to more than 1,000 megawatts, according to the minister.

Power Supply Challenges

The disruption affected Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and the FCT, highlighting the impact of transmission infrastructure challenges on electricity distribution.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Tegbe said the government was working with generation, transmission and distribution companies to sustain the improved electricity supply, He also assured Nigerians that efforts would continue until power was restored to all affected locations.

WHAT’S NEXT

Technical teams and key power sector stakeholders are expected to continue working to restore electricity to the remaining affected areas and maintain improved supply across the country.

BOTTOM LINE

The Federal Government says the blackout affecting parts of Nigeria has been almost completely resolved following repairs to the vandalised Benin-Egbin transmission line, with electricity supply to the Lagos Complex rising above 1,000 megawatts.