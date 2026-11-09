Babcock student in viral hostel video alive

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 9th, 2026

KEYPOINTS

• Babcock University confirms that the student featured in a viral hostel video is alive and responding to treatment.

• The incident occurred on November 8, 2026, and involved a 400-level student.

• The student’s roommates intervened and helped prevent a more tragic outcome.

• Another student who sustained injuries while rescuing him has been treated and discharged.

• The university has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

MAIN STORY

Babcock University has confirmed that a student involved in a viral incident at one of its hostels is alive and responding positively to treatment at the institution’s teaching hospital, The university made this known in a statement issued on Monday and signed by its Associate Vice-President, Communication, Media and Branding, Johnson B. Akintayo, following reports suggesting that the student had died.

The institution said the situation was brought under control through the prompt intervention of the student’s roommates, whose actions helped prevent a more tragic outcome, “Contrary to reports suggesting that the student may have died, we wish to assure the public that he is responding positively to treatment and is receiving the necessary medical care,” the statement said.

The university disclosed that the student and one of his rescuers sustained injuries during the incident and were immediately taken for medical attention, It added that the student’s parents had been contacted and were already on campus to support him during his recovery, “The other student who sustained injury while rescuing his roommate, has been treated and discharged,” the university stated.

The incident occurred on November 8, 2026, involving a 400-level student. It attracted public attention after videos showing the student near a hostel window ledge circulated on social media, The footage showed some of his roommates attempting to restrain him and pull him away from the ledge, Babcock University said it had commenced an investigation to establish the immediate and underlying circumstances surrounding the incident.

THE ISSUES

Viral Hostel Video

The incident gained attention after videos showing the 400-level student near a hostel window ledge circulated on social media, prompting concerns about his safety.

Roommates’ Intervention

The university credited the student’s roommates for their prompt response, noting that their intervention helped prevent a more serious outcome. One of the rescuers also sustained injuries but has since been treated and discharged.

Investigation Underway

The institution said its investigation would examine what happened, identify factors that may have contributed to the incident and determine measures to prevent a recurrence.

Warning Against Unverified Reports

The university urged the public and media organisations to avoid spreading unverified information or speculating about the causes of the incident while investigations continue.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Babcock University said it remained committed to supporting the student’s recovery and providing the necessary guidance and assistance, The institution also commended the courage of the roommates who intervened during the incident, It appealed for sensitivity and restraint when discussing the matter, particularly out of respect for the student and his family.

WHAT’S NEXT

The university’s investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify appropriate measures to prevent a recurrence, The student will continue receiving medical care, while the institution says it will provide support during his recovery.

BOTTOM LINE

Babcock University has dismissed reports suggesting that the student in the viral hostel video died, confirming that he is alive and responding to treatment. The institution has also launched an investigation into the incident and praised the roommates who intervened to rescue him.