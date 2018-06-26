POWER & ENERGY JOB | Topaz Energy and Marine Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)

Topaz Energy and Marine is a leading offshore vessel support company that provides marine logistics solutions to the global energy industry. We operate in the Caspian, Middle East, West Africa and subsea markets with a fleet of over 100 vessels and a team of over 1800 people.

Nigeria- together with our local partners Team Offshore Nigeria Limited, Topaz has been building its presence in Nigeria, where a large part of our West African fleet operates from a base in Onne. Our global experience and systems, combined with local knowledge and expertise are proving integral in supporting national players and major IOCs in developing the country’s natural resources.

We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY