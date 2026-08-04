SPE urges collaboration to strengthen Nigeria’s energy sector

Key points

SPE called for stronger collaboration, innovation and resilience to improve Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global energy industry.

The society said technology, sound policies and partnerships will shape the country’s energy future.

SPE highlighted progress in upstream investment, gas development and regulatory reforms while urging stakeholders to sustain momentum.

Main story

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) has called for stronger collaboration, innovation and resilience to position Nigeria for success in the evolving global energy landscape.

The Chairman of the SPE Nigeria Council, Francis Nwaochei, made the call on Monday at the 49th Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE 2026) in Lagos.

Speaking on the conference theme, “Thriving in the Evolving Global Energy Landscape: Collaborative Growth and Resilience,” Nwaochei said Nigeria’s energy future would depend on strong leadership, sound policies, technological innovation and sustained collaboration among government, regulators and industry stakeholders.

He described the theme as a timely call to action, urging participants to focus on practical and implementable solutions that would strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global energy market.

Nwaochei said the conference comes at a defining moment for the global energy industry and should move beyond identifying challenges to developing workable solutions for the country’s petroleum sector.

He welcomed government officials, regulators, industry executives, investors, academics, students and international delegates, describing their participation as a vote of confidence in Nigeria’s energy industry and its long-term growth prospects.

According to him, the SPE Nigeria Council has more than 17,000 members across the country, supported by over 50 student chapters, making it one of the association’s most active branches globally.

He said NAICE has evolved over nearly five decades into one of Africa’s leading platforms for technical exchange, policy dialogue, investment promotion, technology showcases and professional development.

Highlighting developments in the sector, Nwaochei cited the successful conclusion of the 2025 licensing round, in which 31 companies won 37 oil and gas blocks, as evidence of renewed investor confidence in Nigeria’s upstream industry.

He also pointed to the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas initiative and plans to clear verified debts owed to power generation companies and gas suppliers through a ₦4 trillion bond as key measures to strengthen the country’s energy value chain.

According to him, improving regulatory efficiency, commercialising Nigeria’s gas resources, promoting local content and deploying emerging technologies remain critical to sustainable industry growth.

Nwaochei said delegates would participate in technical presentations, executive panel discussions, workshops, innovation pitch sessions, technology exhibitions, leadership programmes and networking events throughout the conference.

He encouraged students and young professionals to maximise the opportunities for learning and leadership development while announcing that NAICE 2027 would mark the conference’s 50th anniversary.

The issues

Nigeria’s energy industry is pursuing reforms to attract investment and expand gas development, but sustained progress will depend on effective regulation, technological innovation, local capacity development and stronger collaboration across the sector.

What’s being said

“We gather at a defining moment for the global energy industry. The conversations over the next three days must move beyond identifying challenges to developing practical, implementable solutions for Nigeria’s energy sector.” — Francis Nwaochei, Chairman, SPE Nigeria Council.

“Resilience also involves improving the ease of doing business and strengthening local content participation.” — Francis Nwaochei.

What’s next

Stakeholders are expected to use recommendations from the conference to support policy reforms, attract investment and strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global energy industry, while preparations begin for the 50th edition of NAICE in 2027.

Bottom line

The SPE believes Nigeria can strengthen its position in the global energy market by combining sound policies, technological innovation and stronger collaboration to unlock long-term investment and sustainable industry growth.