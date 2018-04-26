POWER & ENERGY JOB | Graduate Customer Survey Representative (CSR) at Lumos Nigeria – 14 Positions

Lumos offers clean and affordable solar power to a market of 1.3 billion potential customers who live off the electricity grid.Lumos enables people to replace hazardous and expensive kerosene generators and lanterns with modern solar electricity that can power lights, cellphones, fans, computers, TVs and other small electronic devices (all at once, every day). By offering Solar Power as a Service, Lumos offers homes and small businesses a simple and affordable way to pay for electricity in small installments using their mobile phones

Job Title: Customer Survey Representative (CSR)

Location: Lagos

Slot: 14

Job Purpose

The Customer Survey Representative (CSR) is the front-line service professional for Lumos Nigeria. Lumos Customer Survey Representatives must build customer loyalty and increase brand value with each interaction – Phone/E-mail/Chat/In-Person. establishing meaningful connections and confidently driving accurate and appropriate resolutions to problems with customer systems or other aspects of the customer experience, by daily reassuring and gaining customer trust in every interaction.

This will be done predominantly through calls (Inbound & Outbound), E-mails, Social media & other channels. A high degree of flexibility is required to meet the daily workload at pre-agreed SLAs for extended periods of high volumes.

You may be expected to take sales calls and other additional departmental tasks.

Each interaction must end on a positive note, in which you will be required to use customers crediting history to upsell a higher subscription plan to the customer for better value, presenting appropriate alternatives when necessary.

Choice of words must demonstrate passion and enthusiasm for customer care excellence, maintaining focus and positivity while resolving challenging or complex problems.

Apply active listening skills, interject and paraphrase appropriately to best understand the customer’s needs and wants.

Make confident decisions and take meaningful and appropriate action using available tools and resources according to SOPs, troubleshoot problems encountered within the customer system or proprietary tools e.g. Telemetry, UHD, CRM etc. Take personal initiative to achieve goals and objectives.

Meet all key performance Indicators – Login time, Quality, Average Handle Time (productivity), Schedule Compliance & other related job duties as assigned as key success to organizational goals.

You are expected to be Boundaryless, Customer-Centric, Passionate, Agile, Innovative, Pioneering, Dynamic, Collaborative, and Results-Focused.

Job Responsibilities

Work with high level of enthusiasm to resolve customer complaint within unit KPIs list below:

Probe within reason and provide troubleshooting assistance to customers

Request for assistance/escalate to next Tier if customers issue persist after extensive troubleshooting

Individual KPI

Qualitatively: 95% quality score per interaction

Quantitatively: 50 – 100 successful & completed customer interactions/day

Monthly Job Knowledge Quiz: 95% score

Rostered Attendance – 100%

Team KPI

24hrs successful interaction per case generated

Skills & Knowledge

First Degree in any discipline

Multilingual – English & at least 1 Major Local Language (2 Major Local languages will be a plus)

Minimum of 35 WPM at 96% typing accuracy

Ability to navigate through multiple computer applications with speed and accuracy.

Ability to accept and implement coaching and feedback in order to achieve individual and team performance

Strong communication skills

Excellent computer skills and use of Gmail/outlook

Ear for details

Strong follow through skills

Quick learner

Maintain a high level of world class customer service/professionalism to a wide range of customers.

Ability to connect with customers and bring enthusiasm, excitement and empathy to call / other interactions

Multitasking skills – Hold a conversation while typing in summary notes

6 months+ work experience in a customer service related role preferably

Strong problem-solving skills

Good communications skills

A high level of accuracy

Attention to details

Fast learner

Team player

Willingness to put in extra hours when required.

Application Closing Date

23rd April, 2018.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and CV’s to:careers@lumos.com.ng