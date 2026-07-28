NLNG surpasses $149.6bn revenue, restates 35% capacity expansion plan with Train 7

Key points

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has generated more than $149.6 billion in revenue since inception.

The company says its Train 7 project will increase production capacity by 35 per cent, from 22 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 30 mtpa.

Domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply is expected to increase by 50 per cent, adding about 250,000 tonnes annually.

NLNG has paid over $47.2 billion in dividends and $10.8 billion in taxes to the Federal Government.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas initiative and sustainable energy development.

Main Story

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s energy security and driving sustainable economic growth through operational efficiency, production expansion and strategic infrastructure investments, as the company disclosed that it has generated more than $149.6 billion in revenue since commencing operations.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NLNG, Engr. Adeleye Falade, disclosed this during the company’s annual Facts & Figures media engagement, where he highlighted the firm’s operational performance, economic contributions and future growth strategy.

Falade said the company has recorded significant improvements in operational utilisation, positioning it to meet rising domestic and international demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) through sustained efforts to achieve world-class operational efficiency.

A major highlight of the company’s growth strategy is the Train 7 project, which Falade described as one of Africa’s largest LNG expansion projects and a demonstration of NLNG’s confidence in Nigeria’s vast gas resources.

According to him, the project will increase the company’s production capacity by approximately 35 per cent, from 22 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 30 mtpa, while boosting domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply by about 50 per cent, representing an additional 250,000 tonnes annually.

He said the expansion would strengthen exports, deepen local gas supply, promote Nigerian Content development and create long-term economic value.

Presenting the company’s performance since inception, Falade disclosed that NLNG has generated more than $149.6 billion in revenue, paid over $47.2 billion in dividends to shareholders and remitted more than $10.8 billion in taxes to the Federal Government.

He added that the company has built an asset base exceeding $22.9 billion, loaded more than 6,285 LNG cargoes, and currently supplies over 500,000 tonnes of LPG annually to the Nigerian market.

Reaffirming NLNG’s support for the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas initiative, Falade said natural gas remains central to Nigeria’s industrialisation, economic diversification, energy security and transition to a lower-carbon economy.

Beyond production, he said the company continues to invest in environmental sustainability through emissions monitoring and reduction programmes, conservation initiatives, including the protection of the Finima Nature Park, and collaboration with regulators on carbon capture and storage projects.

Falade also highlighted the Bonny-Bodo Road as one of the country’s most significant corporate infrastructure investments, noting that it has provided the first road connection between Bonny Island and mainland Rivers State, opening new economic opportunities for surrounding communities.

While acknowledging that feed gas availability remains a challenge for the Nigerian gas industry, he expressed confidence that continued collaboration among government, regulators and upstream operators, supported by ongoing reforms, would strengthen long-term gas supply.

He added that despite increasing competition from emerging LNG producers, NLNG remains competitive through operational excellence, reliable delivery, disciplined execution and continued investment in its workforce and assets.

Earlier, the company’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Sophia Horsfall, said the annual Facts & Figures presentation reflects NLNG’s commitment to transparency and constructive engagement with the media, noting that the initiative provides deeper insight into the company’s operations and contribution to Nigeria’s economy.

The Issues

Despite Nigeria’s abundant natural gas reserves, challenges such as feed gas constraints, infrastructure gaps and growing global competition continue to affect the industry’s growth potential. Sustained investment, regulatory reforms and accelerated commercialisation of gas resources will be critical to improving domestic energy security, expanding exports and delivering the objectives of the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas initiative.

What’s Being Said

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NLNG, Engr. Adeleye Falade:

“Train 7 represents much more than additional production capacity. It reflects our confidence in Nigeria’s gas potential and our commitment to creating long-term value through increased exports, stronger domestic gas supply, Nigerian Content development and economic growth.”

He added:

“Nigeria possesses one of the world’s largest gas reserves. Our collective responsibility is to monetise that resource responsibly and sustainably, creating jobs, expanding energy access, driving industrialisation and improving lives for generations to come.”

General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Sophia Horsfall:

“Today’s engagement is not simply about sharing statistics. It is about providing context that enables better understanding of NLNG’s business, our contribution to Nigeria’s economy and the strategic role natural gas continues to play in supporting sustainable development.”

What’s Next

NLNG will continue executing the Train 7 project, which is expected to increase LNG production capacity by 35 per cent and significantly expand domestic LPG supply upon completion. The company also plans to deepen investments in sustainability, strengthen operational efficiency and work with government and industry stakeholders to improve feed gas availability and unlock greater value from Nigeria’s gas resources.

Bottom Line

NLNG’s latest performance underscores its growing contribution to Nigeria’s economy, with more than $149.6 billion in revenue generated since inception and ambitious plans to expand production through Train 7. If successfully delivered, the project could significantly boost LNG exports, increase domestic cooking gas supply and reinforce Nigeria’s position as a leading global gas producer.