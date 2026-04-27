NDPHC to power Odukpani oil and gas park with 10MW dedicated supply

Keypoints

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has finalized a partnership with the NCDMB to provide dedicated electricity to the Odukpani oil and gas park.

Calabar Generation Company, an NDPHC subsidiary, will deliver 10 megawatts of stable power directly to the industrial hub.

The collaboration, which began in 2025, reached a definitive milestone following a technical meeting on February 25, 2026.

The Odukpani park is designed to support local manufacturing of industry components and downstream petroleum processing.

Officials expect the project to serve as a national model for integrated power and industrial development.

Main Story

In a strategic move to boost local industrial capacity, the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has committed to becoming the primary energy provider for the Odukpani oil and gas park in Cross River State.

Through a partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), the NDPHC will bypass grid instabilities by supplying 10MW of electricity directly from the Calabar Power Plant.

The Odukpani industrial hub is a critical piece of Nigeria’s local content strategy, aimed at moving the oil and gas sector away from import dependence.

By providing a “dedicated power” solution, the NDPHC ensures that manufacturing plants, processing facilities, and distribution centers within the park can operate 24/7.

This reliable energy supply is expected to lower production costs for local manufacturers, making Nigerian-made oil industry components more competitive on the global market.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the last-mile infrastructure gap; while the Calabar Power Plant has the capacity, the completion of specialized distribution lines to the park must be synchronized with the park’s own construction timeline to avoid stranded power. Authorities must solve the problem of tariff sustainability, as dedicated power often comes at a premium price that must remain affordable enough for small-scale local manufacturers to thrive.

Also, there is a security-of-supply risk; dedicated lines are susceptible to local vandalism, which could halt industrial production across the entire park if not properly protected. To succeed, the NDPHC and NCDMB must ensure that the “model” they are creating includes a robust maintenance framework and an emergency backup system to guarantee the promised stability.

What’s Being Said

“NDPHC will deliver 10 megawatts from its Calabar Generation Company, ensuring stable and reliable power for industrial activities,” stated Emmanuel Ojor.

Ojor noted that the park will specifically enable “local manufacturing of industry components” and support downstream operations.

What’s Next

Technical teams from NDPHC and NCDMB are expected to begin the final installation of substations and specialized metering systems at the Odukpani site.

The Odukpani oil and gas park is anticipated to see an influx of private sector tenants now that a stable 10MW power guarantee is in place.

Future phases of the project may see the power capacity expanded beyond 10MW as more industrial components manufacturers move into the hub.

Government monitors will likely track the job creation metrics in Cross River to assess the economic impact of this “integrated power” model by the end of 2026.

Bottom Line

The dedicated power agreement for Odukpani is a practical solution to the energy bottleneck that has long hindered Nigerian manufacturing. By linking a specific power plant to a specific industrial hub, the NDPHC is providing the reliable foundation necessary for the NCDMB to achieve its goal of 70% local content in the oil and gas sector.