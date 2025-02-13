Police IG Appoints Acting Area Commanders, Deputy Commissioners Nationwide

… As 467 Officers Fired for Age, Entry Falsification

In a sweeping move to sanitise the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has approved the appointment of Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) as Acting Area Commanders and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) as Acting Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) nationwide.

This decision follows the dismissal of 467 senior officers implicated in age and entry qualification falsification, a development that has sent shockwaves through the force.

The ongoing internal audit, aimed at rooting out irregularities, uncovered that many of the affected officers had overstayed their service tenure, with some serving for over four decades. While some officers retired quietly upon discovery, others resisted, prompting their summon before the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) for further action.

In a memo sighted by CrimeWorld Magazine, the IGP directed all commands and departments to ensure full compliance with the new postings and redeployments. The move is part of the broader implementation of the Police Service Commission’s regularization exercise on age and entry falsification, which seeks to restore integrity and accountability within the force.

New Appointments and Redeployments

The shake-up has led to the appointment of several officers to fill the vacancies created by the retirements. Among the newly posted Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) are:

Ojugbele E. Adesola – DC DOPS, Zone 2, Lagos

Preye Raymond Egbe – DC DFA, Akwa Ibom

Bello Adamu – DC DFA, Zone 2, Lagos

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ugwu – DC CID, Ebonyi Command

Iya Umar Mohammed – DC CID, Enugu Command

Abubakar Argungu Ibrahim – DC CID, Cross River Command

Okey C. Nwabufor – DC CID, Western Port, Lagos

Tanimu Prince Nyatse – DC DOPS, Ekiti State

AbdulKadir El-Jamal – Head, Legal Chamber Section, Abuja

Daniel Habila – DC Admin, Legal Section, FCID Abuja

Additionally, several Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) have been elevated to act as DCPs, including:

Emmanuel Deebom – DC CPTU Staffpol, Jos

Abayomi Agbana – DC DOPS, Interpol Annex, Lagos

Olufemi E. Takeet – DC Homicide, FCID Enugu

Joseph A. Habakkuk – DC DFA, Zone 11, Osogbo

Faruku Umaru – DC DOPS, Enugu

Benard Adedayo Ojewale – DC Field Studies, PSC Jos

Mohammed Sabo Haladu – DC DOPS, Zone 11, Osogbo

Mamman Bello Tambuwal – DC GI, FCID Annex, Enugu

Kabiru Salisu – DC Field Studies, POLAC

Haruna Adamu – DC DFA, Staffpol, Jos

Dashuwer Tepnyakas – DC DFA, Annex, Lagos

Musa Abdullahi – DC Anti-Money Laundering, FCID Abuja

Abubakar Bello Mustapha – DC DFA, Zone 9, Umuahia

Uchenna B. Ani – DC ZCID, Zone 12, Bauchi

Baba Gana Saje – DC Courses, Staffpol, Jos

In a related development, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Gumel H. Mohammed has been deployed to head Zone 7, Abuja.

A Call for Accountability and Reform

The mass retirement and subsequent appointments underscore the IGP’s commitment to addressing systemic corruption and inefficiency within the force. The move has been widely praised as a step in the right direction, though stakeholders have called for sustained efforts to ensure transparency and professionalism in the NPF.