WHO Warns USAID Suspension Is Disrupting Global Health Programs In 50 Countries

The World Health Organization (WHO) raises concerns over the impact of the recent suspension of U.S. foreign aid, stating that critical health programs in 50 countries are facing severe disruptions.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns that the pause in U.S. aid funding is significantly affecting global health efforts, particularly those targeting polio, HIV, and other diseases.

During a virtual press briefing from Geneva, Tedros urges the U.S. government to reconsider its decision and allow funding to continue while alternative solutions are explored.

“The U.S. government’s actions are having serious consequences on global health, and we are deeply concerned,” he says.

HIV, Polio, and Other Health Programs Affected

The suspension of U.S. foreign aid, introduced by President Trump shortly after taking office, is affecting global health initiatives, including those combatting HIV, polio, mpox, and avian flu.

Tedros highlights the impact on the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which has led to immediate interruptions in HIV treatment, testing, and prevention services in affected countries.

“Clinics are closing, and healthcare workers are being placed on leave,” he states, noting that emergency measures have not been sufficient to prevent disruption.

Global health experts warn that the aid freeze could lead to the resurgence of infectious diseases and delays in vaccine development.

Global Health Experts Call for Action

The funding suspension and the disengagement of U.S. institutions are hindering efforts to eradicate polio and respond to outbreaks such as mpox.

In Myanmar alone, nearly 60,000 people have lost access to critical healthcare services, according to Ghebreyesus.

“We urge the U.S. to maintain its funding until alternative solutions can be implemented,” he says.

Beyond the aid freeze, President Trump has also taken steps to withdraw the U.S. from the WHO, further complicating international health coordination.

Reduced Global Health Cooperation

The WHO reports limited access to data on avian influenza cases in the U.S. following the funding cuts. While U.S. authorities continue to report cases under international health regulations, the level of collaboration has declined.

President Trump has defended the aid suspension, describing USAID as “incompetent and corrupt” and announcing major workforce reductions alongside an immediate halt to most foreign aid programs.

USAID previously allocated approximately $40 billion annually to health and humanitarian programs, with significant funding directed toward Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, and Ukraine.

Under the Biden administration, the U.S. was the largest contributor to WHO, providing nearly 20% of its budget in 2023.

Tedros warns that the funding freeze is affecting global efforts to combat infectious diseases and disrupting the monitoring of public health threats.

WHO Implements Emergency Measures

To mitigate the crisis, the WHO is adopting emergency strategies similar to those used during the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on securing life-saving antiretroviral medications for HIV treatment.

Meg Doherty, director of the WHO’s global HIV, hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infection (STI) programs, emphasizes the need for a long-term solution.

“We are facilitating medication-sharing between countries, but this is only a temporary fix,” she states.

Health organizations worldwide continue to push for a resolution to prevent further disruptions to essential health services.