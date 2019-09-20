Police Discloses Identity of Alleged Port Harcourt Serial Killer

The River state police command has arrested Gracious David West, an alleged serial killer in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers state.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the police said the suspect was arrested while en route Uyo from Port Harcourt.

About eight young women have been murdered in different hotels in the state in the past two months.

The bodies of these ladies were said to have been found in similar conditions – strangled and with a white piece of cloth tied around their necks.

“The notorious serial killer, Gracious David West was today September 19, 2019, arrested by the @policeNG in Rivers,” the tweet read.

“The 26-year old killer from Buguma LGA of Rivers State, who is also a member of the Degbam cult group was arrested along East-West Road en route to Uyo from Port Harcourt. He has since made useful statements to the Police.

“Investigation is on with a view to ascertaining his motives and possible accomplices. The Commissioner of Police Rivers State, CP Mustapha Dandaura will be briefing the media on this significant Police breakthrough tomorrow, September 20, 2019.”

Source: The Cable