Police chief clarifies that state police will not replace national force

Key points

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, stated that creating state police departments does not mean the national force will be abolished.

Under the new setup, the Nigeria Police Force will transition into a national branch called the Federal Police Service.

Officers were reassured that their current ranks, salaries, pensions, and general employment statuses remain completely safe.

Moving from the federal level to a state police agency will be entirely optional through a Voluntary Transfer Programme.

Specialized national units like the anti-terror squad, cybercrime team, and bomb squad will keep operating under federal control.

Main Story

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has reassured officers and the public that the introduction of state police forces across the country will not mean the end of the Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking to police personnel in Dutse, Jigawa State, Disu explained that the clarification was necessary to calm growing worries and anxiety among officers regarding their jobs and the future of national policing. He emphasized that the changes are meant to strengthen the country’s security by adding local officers who are closer to the communities they serve, while keeping a strong national force to handle larger, cross-border security issues.

Under the proposed legal changes, the national force will simply transition into an agency known as the Federal Police Service. Disu promised the rank-and-file that the transition will not result in canceled ranks, job losses, or the loss of retirement pensions. Regional hubs, state headquarters, and highly specialized divisions—including the anti-bomb squad, cybercrime unit, mobile police, and counter-terrorism squads—will remain fully active under federal authority to tackle organized crime and complex security threats.

The police chief also noted that no officer will be forced out of the federal system. Any transition to state-level agencies will be completely optional, managed by a new initiative called the Voluntary Transfer Programme. This program is being designed to give officers a fair, transparent choice to either stick with the federal structure or sign up with a new state police branch. Disu urged his teams to ignore workplace rumors and remain focused on their daily duties, while local police leadership in Jigawa confirmed that close collaboration with traditional rulers and the community keeps the state stable and peaceful.

The Issues

Keeping police operations running smoothly across the country while making major structural changes to the force.

Making sure the new voluntary transfer process is clear and fair so officers can choose their career paths without confusion.

Coordinating the distinct roles of new state police departments and the federal service to prevent arguments over who has authority.

What’s Being Said

Looking to quiet fears among the workforce, Inspector-General Olatunji Disu told the gathered personnel that there is no reason to panic, stating: “The creation of state police does not mean the abolition of the Nigeria Police Force. It does not mean the cancellation of your rank, the loss of your employment, the forfeiture of your pensions, or the erosion of your accrued rights and benefits.”

Explaining the goal of the transfer system, Disu added: “The guiding principle behind the VTP is simple: choice, fairness and transparency. Officers who wish to remain within the Federal Police Service will have the opportunity to continue their careers within the federal structure.”

What’s Next

Management teams at police headquarters will start putting together the rules and paperwork for the Voluntary Transfer Programme.

Federal authorities will set up informational meetings across different states to update officers on how the new system affects their benefits.

Leaders from both federal and state levels will begin mapping out how local and national police units will share daily security duties.

Bottom Line

The head of the nation’s police has reassured anxious officers that introducing state-level policing will not dismantle the national force, which will instead become the Federal Police Service, keeping its specialized units intact and using an optional transfer system for staff.