Police Arrests Illegal Blood Bank Operator in Lagos

For allegedly running an illegal blood bank in Bariga, a 45-year-old man, Paul Achegbulu has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

Achegbulu was arrested by a team led by Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal Tuesday after detectives got information that the suspect was draining blood from children in his one-room apartment and selling same to some clinics.

It was gathered that the police team recovered seven pints of blood from his 18, Kusa Bus Stop, Bariga residence.

According to residents, trouble started for the suspect on June 10, after he drew two pints of blood from a 17-year-old boy, Ayomide Adesanya, which made the victim to pass out.

He was said to have also drawn two pints from the same victim on June 4, and on each day, he gave the victim N2, 000.

Imohimi, who also visited Adesanya at the hospital he was admitted after he passed out, told reporters that the suspect lured underage children with the N2, 000 offer, while he confessed that he sold the blood for N7, 000.

He said: “Adesanya became weak after donating four pints of blood. He collapsed and is currently receiving treatment at the Bariga Hospital.

“The mother told us that the daughter’s friend informed them of Adesanya’s condition after she saw him on a bike.”

But the suspect said he did not know Adesanya was underage, adding that the victim told him he was 20-year-old.

“It was when his parents came to confront me that I knew he was 17. He told me he was 20. I am a lab scientist. I was trained five years ago at Nigerian Institute of Laboratory Science Technology.

“Lab technicians from hospitals used to come and buy blood from me. I used to sell the blood through my assistant, Alfa. He’s the one who knows the hospitals he sold to. I do not know where he is at the moment.”

Condemning the action, a group, Child Protection Network (CPN) said the blood were collected with a cannula in a stuffy room, where the suspect lived with his nursing wife and their baby.

The group’s coordinator, Ebenezer Omejalile decried the use of the blood by hospitals, noting that they were neither screened for HIV, Hepatitis or other communicable diseases.

“Adesanya is currently on blood transfusion at the hospital. He was moved to Somolu General Hospital by his parents and as of 5pm, he was receiving his second pint of blood.

“We demand the investigation and arrest of all those who have been buying blood from Alfa. The suspect’s family has promised to go all out to pervert justice in this case. The matter was first reported to FSARS men at Gbagada but they did nothing about it.” (The Nation)