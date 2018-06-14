Former Diamond Bank Employee Docked for Pirating Dangote’s Book

Former Head Credit Analysis at Diamond Bank, Mr. Paul Uduk, has been arrested for allegedly pirating the bestseller, Dangote’s Ten Commandments on Money.

“He was arrested early Wednesday afternoon in his Ikeja Lagos office by a team of policemen from Panti Division acting on a tip-off,” one of those who witnessed the operation told News Express.

“The books were packed in two cartons. The police team led by Inspector Kunle took away Mr. Uduk and the books.

They are currently on their way to Panti,” the source disclosed.

Mr. Uduk, the Chief Executive Officer of Vision & Talent, is also an author, trainer and public speaker.

Rated as one of the best books to have come out of Nigeria in the past one decade, Dangote’s Ten Commandments on Money is written by Mr. Peter Anosike, a Philosopher and Senior Journalist currently with The Sun newspapers. The book is published by Prime Sage International, Lagos.