Police Arrest Omoyele Sowore At Abuja Federal High Court Over #FreeNnamdiKanu Protest

Armed police officers on Thursday apprehended human rights activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, within the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja. His arrest occurred shortly after he attended a court session to show solidarity with the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Eyewitnesses reported that Sowore, who has been an outspoken advocate for Kanu’s release, was surrounded by security operatives as he exited the court. The officers insisted he accompany them to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command for questioning.

When questioned about the reason for the arrest, one of the officers stated that they were acting under direct instructions from the Commissioner of Police.

“The Commissioner of Police directed that we bring you to the office,” one officer reportedly said.

Sowore, visibly surprised by the development, requested to see a formal letter of invitation from the authorities and insisted that his lawyer must be present before any questioning. Despite his objections, he was later escorted into a police vehicle and taken away.

Confirming the arrest on X (formerly Twitter), human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong condemned the move, describing it as an affront to Nigeria’s judicial integrity.

“The arrest of Omoyele Sowore at the Federal High Court in Abuja moments ago is outrageous. The police and the Tinubu-led administration are making a mockery of our judicial process. He should be released immediately,” Effiong wrote.

The incident comes just days after Sowore led a public demonstration in Abuja on October 20, calling for Nnamdi Kanu’s release under the #FreeNnamdiKanu campaign. The protests, which spread to various parts of the country, also saw the arrest of Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, his brother, Emmanuel Kanu, and ten other supporters.

According to a First Information Report (FIR) filed before a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kuje, police authorities alleged that the arrested individuals defied a standing court order by organizing a protest that disrupted vehicular movement and public order.

The FIR accused the defendants of criminal conspiracy, incitement, and public disturbance — offences punishable under Sections 152, 114, and 113 of the Penal Code.

The document read in part:

“That on the 20th day of October 2025, the following persons — Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, Joshua Emmanuel, Bishop Wilson Anyalewechi, Barrister Okere Kingdom Nnamdi, Clinton Chimeneze, Gabriel Joshua, Isiaka Husseini, Onyekachi Ferdinand, Amadi Prince, Edison Ojisom, and Godwill Obiama — were arrested by security agents within the Federal Capital Territory for participating in acts of incitement and breach of public peace.

They were alleged to have disrupted free movement while chanting war songs and demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently undergoing lawful trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.”

The court has scheduled Friday for the arraignment of all defendants, including Sowore, to take their plea.

Further details are expected to emerge as the situation unfolds.