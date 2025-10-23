BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu’s Legal Team Withdraws From Ongoing Trial

The legal representatives of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, have officially withdrawn from his terrorism trial currently being heard at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The development unfolded on Thursday when Kanu Agabi, a former Attorney-General of the Federation and the lead counsel representing Kanu, informed the court of his decision to step down from the case. Agabi stated that the IPOB leader had chosen to personally take control of his defence, thereby ending the team’s representation.

Following Agabi’s announcement, other Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) who were part of Kanu’s defence team also declared their withdrawal from the case.

Confirming the development, Nnamdi Kanu told the court that he would be representing himself for the time being, although he hinted that his position could change as the trial progresses.

Presiding judge, Justice James Omotosho, asked whether the court should assign a new lawyer to defend Kanu, but the defendant declined the offer.

Kanu, who was allowed to address the court orally, maintained that the Federal High Court lacked the jurisdiction to continue trying him on the terrorism charges filed by the Federal Government.

It would be recalled that Justice Omotosho, on October 16, granted Kanu six consecutive days—starting from October 23—to open and conclude his defence, as part of the accelerated hearing already ordered in the case.

As part of his defence strategy, the IPOB leader had earlier listed several notable figures, including former Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike, Minister of Works Dave Umahi, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Chief of Army Staff Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), and former Minister of Defence Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), among others, as witnesses he intends to call.

The case continues as the court prepares for the next hearing.

More details to follow…