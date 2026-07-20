Police arrest four officers for allegedly extorting ICPC chairman of N53,000 in Abuja

Key points

Four police officers have been arrested for allegedly extorting N53,000 from ICPC Chairman Dr Musa Aliyu (SAN).

The incident occurred during an alleged illegal stop-and-search operation around the Banex area of Wuse, Abuja.

The officers reportedly forced the ICPC chairman to withdraw the money through a Point of Sale (POS) operator.

FCT Commissioner of Police Ahmed Sanusi described the officers as “criminals” and “thieves.”

The officers allegedly abandoned their official duty posts to operate an unauthorised checkpoint.

Main Story

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested four police officers for allegedly extorting N53,000 from the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Aliyu (SAN), during an unauthorised stop-and-search operation in Abuja.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Sanusi, disclosed the development on Monday while briefing journalists in Abuja, describing the officers as individuals who had no place in the Nigeria Police Force.

According to Sanusi, the officers abandoned their assigned duty posts, converged around the Banex area of Wuse, and established an illegal checkpoint where they allegedly extorted motorists.

He said the officers stopped the ICPC chairman without recognising his identity and compelled him to withdraw N53,000 through a Point of Sale (POS) operator. The victim also reportedly paid the transaction charges before the officers shared the money among themselves.

The commissioner said investigations showed that the officers acted as a criminal syndicate rather than carrying out legitimate policing duties.

He explained that after the incident, the command declared the officers wanted before arresting their alleged gang leader, whose confession led investigators to the remaining members of the group.

Sanusi assured that the officers would face strict disciplinary measures, including possible dismissal from the Nigeria Police Force where applicable.

He also reiterated the directive of the Inspector-General of Police prohibiting officers from conducting indiscriminate searches of citizens’ mobile phones during patrol operations.

The police commissioner urged residents to reject unlawful requests by officers to inspect their phones and instead report such incidents through the command’s emergency response channels.

He further encouraged members of the public to promptly report cases of extortion and professional misconduct, assuring that offending officers would be investigated and sanctioned.

The Issues

Police extortion continues to undermine public confidence in law enforcement agencies.

Illegal checkpoints and unauthorised stop-and-search operations remain a recurring challenge despite repeated directives from police authorities.

The incident highlights concerns about discipline, accountability and oversight within the Nigeria Police Force.

Enforcement of the Inspector-General’s directive against unlawful phone searches remains critical to protecting citizens’ rights.

The case reinforces the need for stronger internal monitoring and swift sanctions against erring officers.

What’s Being Said

FCT Commissioner of Police Ahmed Sanusi said the arrested officers were “a gang of criminals” who abandoned their duty posts to establish an illegal checkpoint where they extorted motorists.

He stated that the officers forced the ICPC chairman to withdraw N53,000 through a POS operator, paid the transaction charges, and shared the money among themselves.

Sanusi also warned that officers found violating the Inspector-General’s directive on unlawful phone searches would face disciplinary action, including dismissal where necessary.

What’s Next

The four officers are expected to face internal disciplinary proceedings and possible dismissal from the Nigeria Police Force. The FCT Police Command says investigations will continue to determine the full extent of the group’s activities, while residents are encouraged to report cases of extortion and other misconduct by police personnel.

Bottom Line

The arrest of four officers accused of extorting the ICPC chairman underscores the persistence of police misconduct in Nigeria, even as the police leadership insists that erring personnel will face severe disciplinary action to restore public confidence in the force.