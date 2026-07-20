Andy Burnham becomes UK prime minister after Starmer resigns

Key points

Andy Burnham becomes the United Kingdom’s new prime minister after Keir Starmer’s resignation.

King Charles III formally invites Burnham to form a new government.

Burnham promises a 10-year reform plan and measures to ease the cost-of-living crisis.

Starmer says he leaves office proud of his government’s achievements.

Main story

Andy Burnham has become the United Kingdom’s new prime minister after being invited by King Charles III to form a government following the resignation of Keir Starmer.

Burnham formally assumed office after meeting the King at Buckingham Palace, marking another leadership transition in a decade that has seen frequent changes at the top of British politics.

In his first address outside 10 Downing Street, the new prime minister pledged to pursue a long-term plan to tackle the structural challenges facing the country, describing it as a 10-year strategy for national renewal rather than a commitment to remain in office for that period.

Burnham also promised to provide households with “breathing room” amid the cost-of-living crisis and called for greater honesty about the country’s economic and political challenges.

He said he was mindful that the UK had experienced seven prime ministers in just over a decade and pledged to restore stability, responsible leadership and public confidence in government.

Earlier, Starmer delivered his farewell speech outside Downing Street, saying he was leaving office with “good grace” after completing his work and maintaining that his administration had left Britain “stronger and fairer” than when it took office two years ago. He subsequently travelled to Buckingham Palace, where King Charles formally accepted his resignation.

The issues

Burnham takes office at a time of rising living costs, political volatility and pressure to restore public confidence in government while delivering long-term economic reforms.

What’s being said

“I’m acutely conscious that the UK has had seven prime ministers in a little over 10 years.” — Andy Burnham

What’s next

Burnham is expected to announce his Cabinet and begin rolling out early measures to address the cost-of-living crisis while preparing a broader programme of structural reforms.

Bottom line

Andy Burnham’s appointment ushers in a new chapter in British politics, with expectations that his government will focus on restoring stability, easing economic pressures and implementing long-term reforms.