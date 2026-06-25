Plateau has significant gas reserves, crude oil potential — UNIJOS professor

Key points

PTDF Chair holder says research identified significant natural gas reserves in parts of Plateau State

Study also found crude oil potential in Langtang North and Langtang South LGAs

Researchers identified hydrocarbons, barite deposits and hydrothermal energy resources

Findings suggest Plateau could support industrial development and electricity generation

PTDF calls for further exploration and resource evaluation

Main story

A Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) Professorial Chair holder at the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Prof. Nuhu Samaila, says Plateau State possesses significant natural gas reserves and crude oil potential that could drive industrial development if properly explored.

Samaila disclosed this on Thursday in Jos during the close-out seminar of the PTDF Endowment Professorial Chair programme themed: “Integrated Geological and Geophysical Evaluation of the Shendam Sheet 212, Middle Belt Trough, Nigeria.” He said research conducted by his team established the presence of substantial natural gas deposits, hydrocarbons, suitable sedimentary formations and temperatures capable of supporting hydrocarbon maturation in parts of Langtang North, Langtang South and the Mutulambu community.

According to him, some quantities of crude oil were also discovered in Langtang North and Langtang South local government areas. Samaila said the research identified four major natural resources in the area, including hydrocarbons, barite deposits and hydrothermal energy resources capable of generating electricity.

He added that Plateau State possesses significant barite reserves that could support activities in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. The professor expressed confidence that collaboration between the PTDF and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) could facilitate further surveys to determine the quantity and quality of hydrocarbons in the area. He urged the Federal Government to pay attention to the findings and support further exploration and development of the resources.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of PTDF, Prof. Shuaibu Aliyu, described geological research as critical to national development, noting that scientific studies provide valuable data for resource exploration, investment decisions and economic diversification. Aliyu said the findings could contribute significantly to efforts aimed at unlocking the mineral and energy potential of the Middle Belt region. He added that the PTDF Endowment Programme was established to promote research, innovation and collaboration among academia, industry and government in the energy and mineral resources sectors.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, also stressed the importance of research partnerships between academia and industry in advancing national development.

The issues

Exploration and development of untapped gas resources in Plateau State

Potential expansion of Nigeria’s domestic energy and industrial base

Need for further geological surveys and resource quantification

Role of academia-driven research in resource development

Opportunities for electricity generation through hydrothermal energy resources

What’s being said

“We discovered four major natural resources in the area, namely hydrocarbons, solid minerals, such as barite, and hydrothermal energy resources capable of generating electricity.” — Prof. Nuhu Samaila, PTDF Professorial Chair holder, University of Jos

“The findings can contribute significantly to efforts aimed at unlocking the vast mineral and energy resources of the Middle Belt region and other parts of the country.” — Prof. Shuaibu Aliyu, Executive Secretary, PTDF

“The programme has, over the years, generated valuable research outputs, produced highly skilled manpower and contributed knowledge that supports national development objectives.” — Prof. Shuaibu Aliyu, Executive Secretary, PTDF

What’s next

PTDF and NNPC Ltd. may undertake further surveys to determine the volume and commercial viability of the discovered hydrocarbons

Government agencies could evaluate the findings for possible exploration and development projects

Researchers are expected to build on the study to support future resource assessment and policy formulation

Stakeholders may explore opportunities for industrial and energy projects linked to the identified resources

Bottom line

Research conducted under the PTDF Endowment Programme suggests Plateau State may possess commercially valuable natural gas, crude oil, barite and hydrothermal energy resources, potentially creating new opportunities for energy development, industrialisation and economic growth if further exploration confirms the findings.