Charcoal sales surge in Bauchi as rising gas prices drive demand

Key points

Charcoal prices in Bauchi have doubled in the last two months amid rising demand.

A large bag of charcoal now sells for N7,000, up from N3,500.

Traders say higher cooking gas prices have pushed more households and businesses to switch to charcoal.

Rising transport costs and the rainy season have also contributed to the increase in charcoal prices.

Households, tailors, dry cleaners and eateries are among the major buyers.

Main story

Charcoal sellers in Bauchi are recording stronger sales as more consumers turn to the commodity following a sharp rise in cooking gas prices.

Media reports show that charcoal prices have increased by about 100 per cent over the past two months, reflecting growing demand from households and businesses seeking cheaper energy alternatives. The increase comes as cooking gas prices continue to climb, with a kilogramme selling for about N1,700 in the area.A large bag of charcoal currently sells for N7,000, compared with N3,500 previously, while a bundle of firewood now sells for N1,200, up from N500.

Traders say the higher demand has improved business activity considerably. Some sellers report moving dozens of bags every week as consumers increasingly abandon cooking gas because of cost concerns.

Apart from domestic users, charcoal is also being purchased by small businesses including tailors, dry cleaners and food vendors who rely on it as a source of energy for their operations.

Some traders also attribute the increase in charcoal prices to seasonal factors and higher transportation costs driven by fuel price increases.

The issues

The rising cost of cooking gas is forcing many households and small businesses to seek alternative energy sources.

At the same time, increased demand for charcoal is contributing to higher prices, making the commodity more expensive than it was a few months ago.

The trend also reflects how energy costs and unreliable electricity supply continue to influence the choices made by consumers and small business operators.

What’s being said

“Sales had gone up following the cooking gas price hike.” — Abdullahi Isma’il, charcoal dealer

“I sold about 50 bags of charcoal weekly due to significant increase in the demand.” — Abdullahi Isma’il, charcoal dealer

“I bought a bag of charcoal at N4,500 and re-sold it at N7,000, to cover transportation and packaging expenses.” — Jafar Umar, charcoal trader

“Charcoal is a more economical option for my household.” — Zainab Aliyu, resident

“Erratic electricity supply has made charcoal an alternative source of energy for my business.” — Musa Danladi, tailor

What’s next

With cooking gas prices remaining elevated and electricity supply challenges persisting, traders expect charcoal to remain in demand among households and small businesses.

Bottom line

Rising cooking gas prices are driving more consumers in Bauchi towards charcoal, boosting traders’ sales while pushing charcoal prices sharply higher.