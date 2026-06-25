Nigeria joins top suppliers of solar modules to US – Report

Key points

Nigeria emerged among the top 10 suppliers of solar modules to the United States in Q1 2026

US solar module imports fell nearly 50% quarter-on-quarter to a seven-year low

New US trade restrictions targeting China-linked imports are reshaping global supply chains

Nigeria’s rise comes amid increased imports of solar cells from China

Analysts say manufacturers are shifting exports through alternative countries to access the US market

Main story

Nigeria has emerged as one of the top source countries for solar module exports to the United States as manufacturers adjust global supply chains in response to stricter American trade rules targeting China-linked imports.

According to a report by S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Global Trade Analytics Suite, Nigeria ranked among the top 10 suppliers of solar modules to the US during the first quarter of 2026, highlighting the country’s growing role in an evolving global solar trade network. The report showed that US solar module imports fell to 4.5 gigawatts during the quarter, representing a decline of nearly 50 per cent from the previous quarter and a 32.3 per cent drop compared with the same period in 2025. The decline marked the lowest quarterly volume of solar module imports into the US since the second quarter of 2019.

Industry analysts attributed the slowdown largely to new Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) restrictions that took effect at the start of 2026. The measures are designed to prevent products linked to designated foreign entities from qualifying for key incentives under US clean energy policies. Ahead of the restrictions, developers and importers accelerated shipments into the US during 2025, while domestic manufacturing capacity also expanded, reducing immediate dependence on imports.

Despite the overall decline in imports, sourcing patterns shifted significantly. Indonesia remained the largest supplier with a 40.6 per cent share, followed by the Philippines, Ethiopia, Laos and Vietnam. Nigeria joined Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Kenya among the countries that featured in the top 10 suppliers to the US market during the quarter. The report noted that these countries have gained prominence as manufacturers seek alternative export routes amid growing scrutiny of Chinese-linked supply chains.

Industry stakeholders said the shift mirrors previous trade investigations that prompted manufacturers to relocate parts of their supply chains to third countries. Meanwhile, US solar cell imports also declined during the quarter, falling 20.9 per cent from the previous quarter to 3.7 gigawatts. The report further showed that solar module prices in the US remained significantly higher than in Europe and China, with average prices reaching 34.4 cents per watt during the first quarter of 2026.

The issues

Growing US trade restrictions targeting China-linked solar supply chains

Emergence of alternative manufacturing and export hubs

Nigeria’s expanding role in global clean-energy trade

Rising imports of Chinese solar cells into third countries

Ongoing investigations into alleged trade circumvention

Higher solar module prices in the US market

What’s Being Said

“FEOC compliance didn’t take effect until the start of 2026, so there was a natural rush to ship modules and cells before that deadline.” — Alex Kaplan, Principal Market Analyst at S&P Global Energy Horizons, explaining the surge in shipments before the new restrictions took effect.

“It is unclear how much imports will recover, but there will likely be a recovery after a quarter or two, and this was a natural lull after a policy-driven spike.” — Kaplan, suggesting the decline may be temporary.

“We are seeing the impact of the Solar 4 investigation. Imports are down this quarter, but we are seeing another supply chain shift.” — Rob Gardner, Vice President of Congressional and Regulatory Affairs at the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America Coalition.

“Module imports were down 90 per cent in Solar 4 countries, Indonesia and Laos, while the Philippines, Turkey and Ethiopia and now Nigeria and Kenya have become major exporters.” — Gardner, linking Nigeria’s rise to shifting global solar trade patterns.

What’s next

The US solar industry is awaiting the outcome of multiple trade investigations, including cases examining alleged circumvention of restrictions on Chinese manufacturers through third countries. Industry players will also be watching whether solar imports recover in the coming quarters and whether countries such as Nigeria continue to strengthen their position within global solar supply chains.

Bottom line

Nigeria’s emergence as a top supplier of solar modules to the US reflects shifting global clean-energy supply chains driven by American trade restrictions. Whether the country can sustain and expand that position will depend on how global trade investigations, industrial policies and manufacturing investments evolve in the months ahead.