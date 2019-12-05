Pipeline Explosion Engulfs Lagos Community

A pipeline explosion has occurred occurred in a Lagos community.

The explosion occurred near Gloryland Estate, Isheri Olofin, Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area of Lagos.

A video shared by residents of the area showed many residents running for safety after the explosion and the fire.

The fire is said to have affected Diamond Estate along Isheri/Lasu-Igando Road.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but residents suspect pipeline vandalism as the cause.

The casualty from the fire could also not be ascertained yet.

Emergency and rescue officials have since been deployed to the area.

Efforts to reach the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) have been unsuccessful so far.