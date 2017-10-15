Pharmacists Demand Equal Status With Other Medical Professionals

The West Africa Postgraduate College of Pharmacists on Saturday urged the Federal Government to implement consultancy cadre in pharmaceutical profession to equal pharmacists with other professionals in the medical field.

Dr Mohammed Ndagi, the Director, Pharmaceutical Services, Niger State, made the call at a workshop organised by the college on Saturday in Abuja.

The theme of the workshop as “Point of Care Testing and Documentation of pharmaceutical care interventions”.

Ndagi, who chaired the workshop, said through implementation of consultancy cadre pharmacists would earn equal allowance with other consultants in other fields of medicine.

He explained that having postgraduate certificate made them eligible for such cadre.

“So long as we have that certificate you are entitle to consultant allowance which is equal to any other any consultant in medical practice,” he said.

He commended the Niger Government for implementing the cadre, adding such action was due to their numerous values and contributions to healthcare delivery in the state.

However, Ndagi urged members to do everything possible to make impact, adding that such efforts would spur government to action and as well implement the policy.

“We have same postgraduate certification that qualified others to be consultants and enjoy accrue benefits and it is better we have it implemented at the federal level as applicable in Niger who has set the pace.

“We plead federal government to implement consultancy in pharmacy profession so that other states will be forced to actualise and give pharmacists their pride of place in medical field.

“Niger has set the pace and we pray everybody will follow,” he said.

Dr Chijioke Onyia, the Chairman, Nigeria Chapter of the college, said the workshop was mapped out to increase the skills and proficiencies of members which will add value to their practice and ultimately increase in standard of practice and healthcare delivery.

Onyia advised practitioners to explore latest trends and innovations in health sector to ensure progress in their practice, among others.