NIPOST To Introduce Banking Service

The Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) will soon introduce agency banking service in addition to the re-introduction of money order to its clients.

Mr Godwill Magulike, the District Manager of NIPOST in Kwara state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday that the introduction of agency banking will enable Nigerians send money abroad beside its courier services.

He said that the agency had introduced series of products aimed at reviving the postal system and increasing patronage.

According to him, some of the products include reintroduction of money order, electronic stamps, address verification system and agency banking among others.

“We have come to an era in NIPOST where we have to re-examine the activities of postal service in line with modern technologies.

“We also try to showcase our new products in the market apart from our core posting responsibility.

“For instance, the introduction of agency banking, where people can easily send money to their loved ones, across the country.

“We target bringing out new potentials of the service to meet the present demands in the country.

“This effort requires strong collaboration with the private sector whose investment capital and expertise cannot be over emphasised.

“We are indeed getting back on track as we are reinventing, embracing digitisation and redefining our value proposition and developing new product services”, he said.