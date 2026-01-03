NMDPRA Achieves 24-Hour Clearance For Petroleum Vessels Amid Import Surge

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) successfully cleared the majority of petroleum vessels within 24 hours throughout November 2025.

Official records from the agency’s vessel clearance schedule reveal that many applications were approved within hours, and in some cases, minutes of submission. This streamlined process particularly benefited operators who provided complete documentation upfront.

Notably, vessels linked to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery recorded some of the fastest processing times, with some approvals completed in as little as 10 to 11 minutes.

The data suggests that the regulator has largely eliminated administrative bottlenecks. Delays during the period were primarily linked to incomplete paperwork or technical glitches on the part of the marketers.

Major players such as NNPC Trading, TotalEnergies, and Rainoil all saw their vessels cleared rapidly, reinforcing the agency’s push for operational efficiency. However, this efficiency comes at a time of intense debate over Nigeria’s continued reliance on fuel imports.

In November 2025 alone, marketers imported at least 1.5 billion litres of petrol—an average of 52.1 million litres per day. This is the highest import volume recorded since the Dangote refinery began production in September 2024.

While the $20bn Lekki refinery supplied 19.5 million litres per day in November, the regulator justified the high imports as necessary to build stock for the December festive season.

The leadership of the agency has also undergone a major shift following these developments.

Engineer Saidu Aliyu Mohammed officially took over as the new Chief Executive of the NMDPRA on December 23, 2025. He replaced the embattled former head, Farouk Ahmed, who resigned following explosive allegations of “economic sabotage” leveled against him by Aliko Dangote.

Dangote had accused the former leadership of colluding with international traders to frustrate local refining by recklessly issuing import licenses.

With a new leader at the helm in January 2026, the industry is closely watching to see if the NMDPRA will shift its focus from fast-tracking imports to prioritizing domestic production.