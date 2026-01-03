Week 27 Pool Result For Sat 3, Jan 2026, UK 2025/2026

Week 27 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 27 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 27 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 27 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 27; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 03-January-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston VillaNott’m For.-:--:-EKO
2BournemouthArsenal-:--:-LKO
3BrightonBurnley-:--:-Saturday
4EvertonBrentford-:--:-Sunday
5FulhamLiverpool-:--:-Sunday
6Leeds Utd.Man United-:--:-Sunday
7Man CityChelsea-:--:-Sunday
8NewcastleCrystal P.-:--:-Sunday
9TottenhamSunderland-:--:-Sunday
10WolvesWest Ham-:--:-Saturday
11BirminghamCoventry-:--:-Sunday
12BlackburnCharlton-:--:-Sunday
13Bristol C.Preston-:--:-Sunday
14DerbyWrexham-:--:-Sunday
15HullWatford-:--:-Sunday
16MiddlesbroSouthampton-:--:-Sunday
17MillwallSwansea-:--:-Sunday
18NorwichStoke-:--:-Sunday
19PortsmouthIpswich-:--:-Sunday
20Q.P.R.Sheff Wed.-:--:-Sunday
21Sheff Utd.Oxford Utd.-:--:-Sunday
22BlackpoolBradford C.-:--:-Sunday
23BoltonNorthampton-:--:-Sunday
24CardiffWigan A.-:--:-Sunday
25DoncasterLuton-:--:-Sunday
26HuddersfieldExeter-:--:-Sunday
27LincolnPeterboro-:--:-Sunday
28PlymouthBurton A.-:--:-Sunday
29Port ValeBarnsley-:--:-Sunday
30ReadingStockport-:--:-Sunday
31RotherhamMansfield-:--:-Sunday
32StevenageLeyton O.-:--:-Sunday
33WycombeA.Wimbledon-:--:-Sunday
34BarnetCrewe-:--:-Sunday
35BarrowBristol R.-:--:-Sunday
36BromleyOldham-:--:-Sunday
37Cambridge U.Grimsby-:--:-Sunday
38CheltenhamCrawley-:--:-Sunday
39ColchesterAccrington-:--:-Sunday
40HarrogateSwindon-:--:-Sunday
41Milton K.D.Chesterfield-:--:-Sunday
42Newport Co.Tranmere-:--:-Sunday
43Notts Co.Gillingham-:--:-Sunday
44CelticRangers-:--:-EKO
45Dundee Utd.Dundee-:--:-Saturday
46FalkirkAberdeen-:--:-Saturday
47HeartsLivingston-:--:-Saturday
48KilmarnockHibernian-:--:-Saturday
49MotherwellSt Mirren-:--:-Saturday
