Groups Demand National Student Airfare Policy Amid Rising Aviation Taxes

The Corpers’ Journey Advocacy Network (CJAN) and the Association for Students’ Social Welfare (ASSW) have called on the Federal Government to establish a formal student airfare framework.

In a joint statement released as Nigeria begins the 2026 calendar year, the groups warned that skyrocketing flight costs are now a major barrier to education and human capital development.

The advocacy groups are specifically pushing for year-round, enforceable discounts for students on both domestic and international routes. They argued that student mobility is a national investment rather than a luxury, as it is vital for academic research, internships, and admissions processes.

While acknowledging that airlines like Air Peace have offered 15 percent discounts on select routes, the groups stressed that these remain “voluntary corporate promotions.” They noted that students cannot plan their academic futures based on temporary offers that depend entirely on an airline’s discretion or seasonal availability.

A major point of concern is the Tax Reform Act 2025, which officially took effect on January 1, 2026. This new law has removed previous tax exemptions on commercial aircraft, spare parts, and airline tickets, making them subject to Value Added Tax (VAT).

Industry analysts have already warned that this shift could push domestic ticket prices above ₦1 million, making air travel nearly impossible for the average student.

The groups urged the Ministry of Aviation and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to reassess these “heavy tax burdens” to prevent a total collapse in student travel.

Taiwo Ajayi, the founder of CJAN, stated that Nigeria loses innovation and research output when students are priced out of opportunities due to travel costs. He called for a shift from “ad-hoc interventions” to long-term policy solutions that guarantee affordability for the country’s 90,000 students studying abroad and millions more at home.

The statement concluded with a plea to revenue authorities to balance government income with the need for affordable transit.

The groups believe that easing the tax burden on airlines is the only way to ensure that Nigerian students remain globally competitive in 2026.