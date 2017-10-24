Peter Okoye (PSqaure) Headlines KIA Ember Surprise Promo; 10% Discount Offer on Select Models

October 20, 2017 – In the wake of the ember season, Kia Motors Nigeria has rolled out special offer tagged Ember Surprise Promo to give customers 10% discount on select models; Kia Rio 1.4Ltr EX Manual and Automatic, Picanto, and Soul. The promo is headlined by Kia Motors Nigeria ambassador, an ace musical artist and Nigeria’s biggest musical exports to the world, Peter Okoye, one of the duos of PSquare.

Over the years now, Kia Motors Nigeria has offered a model range that has been known as the most affordable yet trendy cars in the country. In line with its promise to provide affordable best in class cars to the Nigeria market, the company has presented an exclusive offer to make great savings on its made in Nigeria Kia cars.

As the country’s leading Korean car manufacturer, Kia’s offering of these lucrative deals and discounts on the Picanto, Rio, and Soul is aimed at attracting customers in this season by giving them an opportunity to save big when they buy any of the models on promo. In this offer customers gets as high as N810,000 discount in this season. The Kia Picanto boasts of N495,o00 while Kia Rio 1.4Ltr EX Manual has N594,000 and 1.4Ltr LX and 1.4Ltr EX Automatic both have N765,000 and N810,000 discounts respectively.

The Kia Rio is an extremely well-built car with innovative engineering, fun to drive, and its interior is suitably comforting. Emanating flair from every angle, the Rio’s low, wide stance and short overhangs give it a strong, youthful identity all of its own. The Kia Rio comes with high efficiency and performance, low emissions and reduced fuel consumption, not to mention safety specifications of the highest order. The 10% discount is applicable to 1.4L trim for both manual and automatic transmission.

Also in the Ember promo, the enthusiasts of both the boxy but refined Kia Soul and Kia Picanto will enjoy the 10% discount offer. Rooted in the funky urban DNA with its invigorated and refined sporty, SUV-like styling, the Soul presents a host of cutting-edge technologies and upgraded performance for an engaging ride. The Picanto petite yet head-turning on-road presence makes the entry-level segment car distinctive with a flawless synchronization of refinement and functionality that will impress even the most discerning drivers.

“There’s no longer a need to compromise on price when searching for that perfect combination of comfort, economy, and functionality, these exclusive deals on Rio, Picanto, and Soul will afford the customer to save more with the 10% discount and yet drive an all-new Kia car that comes with 5-year warranty. These offers are geared towards making life easy for customers with affordable vehicles, particularly during this daunting economic phase, KIA’s Ember Surprise Promo is to reassure the customers that their interest is always edged at the core values of the company” said, Jimoh Olawale, Marketing Manager, Kia Motors Nigeria. To ensure that all lovers of the all-new Kia cars benefit from this discount offer, the promo is valid while stock lasts.