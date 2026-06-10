Peter Obi demands ₦5bn damages, public apology from Kenneth Okonkwo over defamation

Key points

Peter Obi is demanding ₦5 billion in damages and a public apology from Kenneth Okonkwo over alleged defamatory remarks.

The claims stem from a televised interview in which Okonkwo allegedly accused Obi of bribery and corruption within his party structure.

Okonkwo has dismissed the demand, describing it as “extortion” and signalling readiness to respond formally.

Main story

The presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has demanded ₦5 billion in damages and a public apology from actor-turned-politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, over alleged defamatory statements.

The demand was contained in a letter dated June 9, 2026, issued by Obi’s legal team and led by Chief Alex Ejesieme (SAN). The lawyers accused Okonkwo of making false and damaging allegations during a televised interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on June 8.

According to the legal notice, the statements were subsequently circulated across traditional media and online platforms, amplifying their impact on Obi’s public image.

Obi’s legal team alleged that Okonkwo accused him and South-East leaders of the NDC of demanding ₦10 million bribes from House of Representatives aspirants in addition to official nomination fees.

The lawyers further stated that Okonkwo’s claims included allegations of documentary evidence of bribery, compilation of party candidate lists from a hotel room, and involvement in fraudulent and criminal activities.

They described the statements as defamatory, malicious and capable of portraying Obi as a corrupt political actor engaged in bribery, extortion and fraud.

The issues

At the centre of the dispute is the boundary between political expression and defamation, particularly in the context of televised political commentary and its rapid spread on social media.

The allegations also raise broader concerns about reputational harm in Nigeria’s increasingly digital political environment, where unverified claims can quickly gain national traction.

Legal experts note that such cases often hinge on whether statements can be proven as fact or dismissed as political opinion.

The case also reflects ongoing tensions within Nigeria’s opposition political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

What’s being said

Obi’s lawyers described the allegations as “false, baseless, malicious, reckless and wholly unsupported by any fact,” insisting they were intended to damage his integrity and public standing.

They demanded a full retraction, a public apology across all platforms used by Okonkwo, and a written undertaking to cease further defamatory statements.

The letter also stated that failure to comply within seven days would lead to legal action, including claims for damages, injunctions and legal costs.

Okonkwo, in a response posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, dismissed the demand, describing it as “extortion” and saying he had not yet fully reviewed the letter.

“It has been brought to my notice that there is a letter circulating online… Hahaha! If Peter Obi is looking for money to campaign, he should privately ask me for assistance,” he wrote.

He added that he would respond formally after reviewing the legal notice, while also stating that any court action could expose information from his time as Obi’s spokesperson.

What’s next

If Okonkwo fails to comply with the demand, Obi’s legal team is expected to proceed to court to seek damages, public retraction and injunctive relief.

Okonkwo is also expected to issue a formal legal response after reviewing the letter, potentially escalating the dispute into full litigation.

Bottom line

The dispute between Peter Obi and Kenneth Okonkwo has escalated into a high-stakes defamation battle with significant political undertones. The outcome could shape public perception of both figures as Nigeria’s political tensions deepen ahead of the 2027 elections.