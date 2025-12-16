Pension Fund Assets Rise By N571.7bn In October

Nigeria’s pension fund assets rose by N571.7 billion in October 2025 to N26.66 trillion, driven largely by investment income and fresh contributions, despite persistent shortfalls in remittances by some state governments.

Data showed that total pension assets increased from N26.06 trillion in September 2025 to N26.66 trillion at the end of October, representing a 2.19 per cent month-on-month growth. Over the same period, Retirement Savings Account membership stood at 10.97 million, reflecting the number of workers from the public and private sectors enrolled in the Contributory Pension Scheme since its introduction in 2004.

Findings indicated that investment income played a major role in sustaining the growth of pension assets, even as several state governments continue to delay or default on monthly pension contributions. Analysts attributed the increase to new contributions, interest earned on fixed income securities, and net gains realised from equities and mutual fund investments.

Money market instruments recorded the strongest movement during the month, rising by 18.85 per cent to N2.88 trillion. Pension Fund Administrators were also reported to have pursued higher short-term yields through fixed deposits, leading to a 24.89 per cent increase in fixed deposits and bank acceptances, which climbed to N2.48 trillion.

In response to ongoing economic volatility, the National Pension Commission said it is reviewing existing investment regulations to further protect contributors’ funds. The proposed measures include expanding exposure to inflation-protected instruments, alternative assets such as infrastructure and private equity, and foreign-currency-denominated investments aimed at improving long-term returns and reducing risk.