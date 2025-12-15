Customs, NMDPRA Strengthen Collaboration To Curb Fuel Diversion

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) are intensifying efforts to prevent the diversion of petroleum products intended for domestic consumption, reinforcing Nigeria’s energy security framework.

The renewed partnership was highlighted during a meeting in Abuja between Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, and NMDPRA Executive Director of Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, Ogbugo Ukoha.

Speaking at the engagement, Adeniyi reaffirmed the Customs Service’s commitment to interagency cooperation, emphasising the importance of ensuring that petroleum products for local use are not illegally diverted to neighbouring countries. He noted that collaborative initiatives, particularly Operation Whirlwind, had already yielded measurable results. The operation was described as a model for intelligence sharing, joint enforcement, and coordinated field operations.

“The Nigeria Customs Service remains fully aligned with ongoing reforms in the petroleum regulatory sector and will continue to provide technical input, operational feedback, and border management expertise to support NMDPRA’s implementation of new guidelines,” Adeniyi said.

He also commended the Authority for harmonising legacy processes with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), stressing that efficient export point procedures are critical as Nigeria transitions from a net importer to an emerging exporter of petroleum products.

“We welcome every initiative that strengthens energy security, protects national interest, supports legitimate trade, and maintains a transparent system stakeholders can trust. We will continue to work closely with sister agencies to sustain these outcomes,” he added.

In his remarks, Ukoha highlighted the longstanding and productive relationship between NMDPRA and the Customs Service. He cited Operation Whirlwind as a pivotal achievement, where joint deployment of personnel, intelligence exchange, and border monitoring led to a significant reduction in cross-border diversion of petroleum products.

Ukoha explained that the meeting also provided an opportunity to brief the CGC on newly developed guidelines for designating export points, reflecting Nigeria’s expanding refining capacity. He noted that the guidelines were being reviewed with key institutions, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Nigerian Navy, to ensure operational feasibility prior to implementation.

Recalling past joint initiatives, including the launch of Operation Whirlwind in Yola, Ukoha emphasised that enforcement measures, coupled with the removal of fuel subsidies, had significantly reduced incentives for cross-border smuggling.

He assured that the NMDPRA will continue working closely with the Customs Service to safeguard the domestic supply chain, regulate petroleum exports, and protect Nigeria’s energy security.

The meeting underscores the shared commitment of both agencies to strengthen transparency, curb illicit trade, and ensure sustainable management of Nigeria’s petroleum resources.