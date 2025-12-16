Ncos, NHIA To Integrate Inmates Into National Health Insurance Scheme

The Nigerian Correctional Service and the National Health Insurance Authority have agreed to work together to integrate inmates in correctional facilities into the national health insurance coverage, in a move aimed at expanding access to essential healthcare services for all Nigerians.

The collaboration was announced on Monday in Abuja during a meeting between the leadership of both agencies, where they emphasised that healthcare is a critical pillar of rehabilitation, particularly for vulnerable groups and persons in custody.

Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, who led a delegation to the office of the NHIA Director General and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Ohiri Kelechi, said inmates remain citizens of Nigeria and should benefit from health insurance to ensure their well-being while incarcerated.

Nwakuche noted that access to healthcare plays a key role in rehabilitation and reintegration, adding that the initiative would help address immediate medical needs while also reducing recidivism by supporting the overall health of inmates. He explained that inmates requiring referrals to external hospitals often face difficulties with payment, a challenge the insurance coverage is expected to resolve and thereby prevent avoidable deaths.

He added that correctional centres house some of the most vulnerable members of society, including women, children and babies born in custody, stressing the need for a robust health insurance framework to meet their medical needs and restore hope among those in detention.

In his response, Dr Kelechi assured the correctional service of NHIA’s full commitment to the initiative, stating that the authority is mandated to provide health insurance coverage to all Nigerians, including vulnerable populations and those in correctional facilities. He said access to quality healthcare is a right that should not be limited by personal circumstances.

Both agencies said they would jointly develop a comprehensive plan to integrate inmates into the existing national health insurance system. The coverage is expected to include preventive healthcare, mental health services and treatment for chronic illnesses.

The NCoS and NHIA reaffirmed their commitment to prioritising the health and rights of inmates within the national healthcare framework, describing the initiative as part of a broader effort to promote sustainable health outcomes and effective rehabilitation across the country.