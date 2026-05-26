Niger Government to revitalise moribund state library into modern ICT hub

Keypoints

The Niger Government has unveiled plans to transform its moribund state library into an innovation and ICT hub.

Executive announcements were confirmed by Information and Orientation Commissioner Obed Nana during an inspection visit.

Emergency intervention assessments revealed that a severe rainstorm had previously damaged the roof, exposing over 3,000 books.

Operational rescue tasks are being executed in partnership with the Africa Initiative for Humanitarian Development and Cultural Emergency Response Netherlands.

Structural plans for the finished facility include designated reading zones, digital learning spaces, and mini business outlets.

Main Story

The Niger Government is to revitalise the State’s moribund Library and transform it into a modern skills, innovation and ICT hub, information and orientation commissioner, Obed Nana, has disclosed.

A statement by Mr Yunusa Ibrahim, Director of Information and Public Relations Services in the ministry, quoted Nana as saying this during an inspection visit to the ongoing renovation and intervention works at the Library Board.

Nana commended Africa Initiative for Humanitarian Development, an NGO supported by Cultural Emergency Response Netherlands, for partnering with government to restore and preserve intellectual and cultural materials damaged by years of environmental degradation.

He expressed satisfaction with the emergency intervention being carried out on the facility and the thousands of endangered books housed within the library.

To evaluate intermediate structural damage, Nana noted that the intervention became necessary following severe rainstorm damage which affected sections of the library roof and exposed more than 3,000 books and archival materials to deterioration.

The commissioner described the project as a strategic initiative aimed at repositioning the library into a functional educational and technological hub capable of meeting modern demands.

He added that the transformation would reposition the facility into a vibrant economic and knowledge centre capable of attracting technology-driven enterprises and young entrepreneurs.

Furthermore, non-governmental preservation teams have deployed immediate containment measures to protect vulnerable historical records from additional weather exposure.

Speaking during the inspection, Mr Victor Ukaki, the Operations Manager of Africa Initiative for Humanitarian Development, said the intervention was aimed at salvaging endangered books and preserving critical historical and government publications at risk of permanent loss.

Ukaki explained that the affected collections included traditional books, government documents and culturally significant materials, many of which remained undigitised and irreplaceable. He said the organisation undertook emergency preservation measures, repaired damaged sections of the building, and relocated the books to prevent further deterioration.

The Issues

Safeguarding thousands of undigitised, irreplaceable cultural and government records from ongoing environmental degradation.

Re-engineering a traditional reading room footprint into a multi-purpose digital tech hub and business incubator.

Creating long-term monitoring and sustainability frameworks to protect restored physical collections post-renovation.

What’s Being Said

Commending the cross-sector collaboration at the facility, Information and Orientation Commissioner Obed Nana stated: “We are delighted to witness this intervention in Niger, particularly as it is being driven through collaboration with an NGO.”

Describing the operational evolution of the infrastructure, he added: “As a ministry, we are optimistic that upon completion, the Niger State Library will not only function as a reading centre, but also evolve into a modern ICT hub,”

Outlining the current status of the emergency rescue operations, Operations Manager Mr Victor Ukaki confirmed that “more than 3,000 books have already been salvaged and temporarily relocated, pending the completion of renovation works.”

What’s Next

Construction crews will complete repairs on the damaged library roof sections before interior remodeling begins.

ICT administrators will map out the architectural layout to install digital learning spaces and innovation equipment.

Preservation teams will maintain the temporary holding site until the salvaged books can safely return to the upgraded library board facility.

Bottom Line

Partnering with the Africa Initiative for Humanitarian Development and Cultural Emergency Response Netherlands following severe rainstorm damage, the Niger State Government is revitalising its moribund library to preserve 3,000 endangered books while converting the space into a modern ICT and innovation hub.