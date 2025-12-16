ECOWAS Mandates 25% Reduction In Air Transport Charges From January 2026

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has directed its member states to fully implement a 25% reduction in regional air transport charges, effective January 1, 2026, as part of efforts to curb high airfares and strengthen regional connectivity.

The decision was taken at the bloc’s 68th Ordinary Session, held on Sunday in Abuja, where regional leaders reaffirmed their commitment to making air travel more affordable across West Africa.

According to ECOWAS, the directive follows sustained concerns over the rising cost of air travel within the subregion. A resolution to cut passenger service and security charges by 25 per cent had earlier been adopted in June, in response to persistent increases in ticket prices.

Data from the African Airlines Association’s 2024 study on taxes and charges underscore the scale of the challenge. The report shows that West Africa remains the most expensive region in Africa to depart from by air, with travellers paying an average of $109.5 in taxes, charges and fees on international flights in 2022.

The study ranked Gabon as the costliest country in terms of aviation-related taxes and charges, followed by Sierra Leone and Nigeria. Niger Republic, Benin, Senegal, Liberia, Guinea and Ghana were also listed among the top 10 most expensive countries for air travel charges on the continent.

Despite the high cost of air transport, Central and West Africa together accounted for 18.5 per cent of Africa’s total air traffic in the first quarter of 2025, positioning the region as the continent’s third-largest aviation market.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the summit, ECOWAS further directed member states to remove certain taxes imposed on air transport services, citing international aviation best practices. The bloc said the measure is consistent with the principles and procedures of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which discourages the imposition of non-transparent and unrelated taxes on air transport services.

ECOWAS leaders also mandated the Commission to work closely with national ministries of finance and aviation authorities to ensure uniform implementation and strict compliance with the directive across all member states.