FAAN Calls For Cooperation To Ensure Smooth Airport Operations

As the festive travel rush reaches Nigeria’s airports, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has called on all aviation stakeholders to work together to ensure a seamless and positive experience for passengers.

Henry Agbebire, FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, said airports serve as the “nation’s first impression” and stressed the importance of efficient operations during the peak “Detty December” travel period. He highlighted Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja as critical gateways requiring exceptional service.

FAAN urged all relevant agencies and service providers, including the Nigeria Customs Service, Immigration, Port Health, Quarantine, DSS, NDLEA, aviation security, and ground handlers, to collaborate closely. Officers and personnel were reminded to avoid harassment, refrain from soliciting money, and perform their duties with professionalism and courtesy to prevent delays, profiling, or obstruction.

“This is a season to demonstrate the culture of excellence Nigeria seeks to entrench,” Agbebire said. “Our returning citizens and visitors deserve warmth, order, and reassurance from arrival to exit.”

The director emphasised that airports should become “havens of joy, safety, and efficiency” during the holidays and expressed FAAN’s confidence in the cooperation of all partners.

The call comes amid a surge in passenger traffic, as Nigerians in the diaspora return home for the festive season and international visitors arrive in the country.