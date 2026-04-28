New firms take over airtime and data lending as MNOs exit the market

Keypoints

Following new regulations, major Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) like MTN and Airtel have suspended their internal borrowing services (e.g., MTN Xtratime).

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has approved five independent firms to take over digital airtime and data lending.

The approved firms are Total TIM Nigeria Limited, Rane Interactive Medien CLS Limited, Mode NG Applications Nigeria Limited, Cloud Interactive Associate Limited, and Coverage Broadband Limited.

These changes comply with the Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025.

Subscribers are calling for the new providers to offer lower interest rates, smaller loan sizes, and more flexible repayment windows.

Main Story

The era of borrowing airtime directly from your network provider is coming to an end in Nigeria. On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, subscribers in Lagos shared their expectations for the five private firms recently licensed by the FCCPC to take over these micro-lending services.

This shift comes after MNOs like MTN and Airtel phased out their own lending platforms to comply with the FCCPC’s 2025 lending regulations, which demand higher transparency and stricter consumer protection.

The FCCPC clarified that the service has not been banned; rather, it has been professionalized. By moving lending away from the telecom operators to specialized digital lenders, the commission aims to eliminate “opaque charges” and aggressive recovery tactics.

The five approved firms—Total TIM, Rane Interactive, Mode NG, Cloud Interactive, and Coverage Broadband—must now prove they can manage millions of micro-loans without turning the service into a “debt trap” for low-income Nigerians.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the technical-integration gap; since users can no longer simply dial the old USSD codes like *606#, these new firms must find a way to integrate their services seamlessly into existing mobile workflows without frustrating the user. Authorities must solve the problem of interest-rate capping, as civil servants and students have expressed fears that independent firms might charge higher fees than the telecom operators did.

Furthermore, there is a digital-literacy risk; as Zainab, a teacher, pointed out, many users do not fully understand the “compound nature” of digital debt. To succeed, the new firms must prioritize user education and offer “micro-options” as small as N100 to N200 to ensure that even the poorest subscribers can stay connected to the digital economy.

What’s Being Said

“Let the firms always give us more time to repay. Life is unpredictable,” stated Hakim, an undergraduate.

The FCCPC maintained that the regulations were introduced to address “opaque charges and poor disclosure practices.”

What’s Next

The five approved firms are expected to launch their new USSD and App-based platforms in the coming weeks to replace the old MNO services.

The FCCPC is anticipated to monitor the initial interest rates set by these firms to ensure they remain within “fairness and accountability” guidelines.

Major banks and mobile wallets are likely to seek integration partnerships with these five firms to offer airtime lending directly through banking apps.

A public awareness campaign is expected to be rolled out by the NCC and FCCPC to explain to subscribers how the new lending process works and how to avoid debt traps.

Bottom Line

By moving airtime lending to specialized firms, Nigeria is trying to make digital credit safer and more transparent. However, for the average subscriber, the success of this reform won’t be measured by “regulations,” but by whether they can still borrow N200 for data at 2:00 a.m. without being buried in hidden fees.