PEBEC And FAAN Unveil Upgraded Reportgov Kiosk At Lagos Airport To Boost Accountability

KEY POINTS

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have launched an upgraded ReportGov Kiosk at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Terminal 2.

The initiative provides a 24/7 self-service channel for travelers to report service issues, illegal demands, or unethical practices directly to the Federal Government.

This unveiling marks the reactivation of physical kiosks across major international airports in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Kano, and Port Harcourt.

MAIN STORY

The ReportGov Kiosk has been officially upgraded and redeployed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Terminal 2 in Lagos to institutionalize feedback as a core governance tool. PEBEC Director-General, Princess Zahrah Mustapha-Audu, and FAAN Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku, jointly unveiled the facility on Tuesday, highlighting its role in enhancing Nigeria’s ease of doing business. By providing a physical touchpoint in high-traffic areas, the government aims to capture real-time complaints and commendations across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

This deployment is specifically designed to strengthen transparency and deter rent-seeking behaviors within the aviation ecosystem. The kiosks allow travelers to bypass traditional bureaucratic hurdles when reporting service gaps, ensuring that their voices are central to driving sustainable reforms. FAAN has reiterated its commitment to supporting these channels to ensure that the strategic importance of airports as primary service touchpoints is maintained through high-quality delivery.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The initiative makes it easier for travellers to report airport service issues, illegal demands, or complaints… it will help improve efficiency and accountability,” stated PEBEC Director-General, Princess Zahrah Mustapha-Audu.

FAAN Managing Director Olubunmi Kuku emphasized: “The strategic importance of airports as service touchpoints,” reiterating support for initiatives that enhance transparency.

Official reports describe ReportGov as the only functional mechanism of its kind, reinforcing the resolve to build trust through “real-time complaints and citizen feedback”.

WHAT’S NEXT

Following the Lagos launch, the upgraded ReportGov Kiosk facilities will be fully reactivated at international terminals in Abuja, Enugu, Kano, and Port Harcourt.

facilities will be fully reactivated at international terminals in Abuja, Enugu, Kano, and Port Harcourt. PEBEC will monitor the structured tracking and resolution mechanisms to ensure agencies meet defined timelines for grievances raised at the new kiosks.

Data captured through these physical channels will likely inform future Ease of Doing Business rankings and MDA performance reviews.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the upgraded ReportGov Kiosk at Lagos airport represents a critical step in using technology to enforce public sector accountability. By giving travelers a direct, 24/7 channel to report unethical behavior, PEBEC and FAAN are moving beyond rhetoric to provide a functional tool for protecting the integrity of Nigeria’s business and aviation environment.