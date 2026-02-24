FG-ASUU 2025 Agreement: FG Unveils Autonomy Safeguards And 40% Salary Increase For Universities

The Federal Government has stated that the 2025 agreement reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities is structured to entrench institutional autonomy protections while ensuring long-term stability across Nigeria’s public university system.

The disclosure was made by the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Mr. Dasuki Arabi, during a working visit to Yakubu Gowon University in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

In a statement issued by Mr. Aliyu Umar, Head of Strategic Communication at BPSR, Arabi explained that the agreement—scheduled to take effect in January 2026—introduces comprehensive reforms aimed at addressing persistent structural challenges in the university system.

Key provisions of the agreement include a 40 per cent upward adjustment in salaries for academic staff, increased research funding allocations, and improved severance packages.

Arabi emphasised that the agreement is not limited to remuneration adjustments but also embeds safeguards to reinforce institutional independence in academic and administrative matters.

He noted that successive administrations have sustained efforts to address funding deficiencies and governance bottlenecks affecting tertiary institutions.

According to him, federal allocations to universities have progressively increased, complemented by infrastructural interventions financed through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund and related government initiatives.

On access to higher education, Arabi identified the Student Loan Scheme as a major policy intervention designed to eliminate financial exclusion among qualified but economically disadvantaged students.

“The Students’ Loan Scheme is structured to guarantee that no eligible Nigerian student is denied access to university education on financial grounds, while also preserving sustainability within the education sector,” he said.

However, he maintained that autonomy must operate within clearly defined governance frameworks to ensure transparency and accountability.

Arabi reiterated that while universities should retain operational independence to promote innovation and academic excellence, they remain accountable to regulatory standards and financial oversight mechanisms.

He also referenced the implementation of a government-approved payroll verification system across federal institutions, describing it as a transparency measure aimed at validating personnel records and preventing irregularities.

The BPSR Director-General added that recent salary enhancements for senior lecturers and professors form part of a broader reform strategy to reposition Nigeria’s tertiary education system as a driver of national development.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Hakeem Fawehinmi, expressed the institution’s willingness to collaborate with BPSR in strengthening institutional capacity.

Fawehinmi highlighted staff development, postgraduate training expansion, and competency enhancement as priority areas for collaboration, signalling readiness to align with federal reform initiatives.

The 2025 FG-ASUU agreement is widely regarded as a strategic attempt to prevent recurring industrial disputes while building a more resilient and autonomous university system.