FAAN And MTN Nigeria Launch Free High-Speed WiFi At Major Airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), in partnership with MTN Nigeria, has officially launched free, high-speed WiFi services for passengers as part of a major move to modernise Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure. The free WiFi services were piloted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Terminal 2, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, officially unveiled the internet service at MMIA Terminal 2.

Mrs. Kuku, who was represented by the Director of Airport Operations, Capt. Abdullahi Mahmood, described the initiative as a major milestone partnership for the aviation ecosystem that marks a new benchmark in digital infrastructure and passenger experience.

According to her, the free WiFi service will be extended to the MMIA Temporary Terminal within weeks, before extension to Enugu, Port Harcourt, and Kano international airports over the next three months. She stated, “In 21st century Nigeria, no Nigerian airport should be an offline island,” adding that the collaboration with MTN Nigeria demonstrates how effective Public-Private Partnership (PPP) alignment can modernise infrastructure and strengthen the country’s digital economy.

Kuku assured travellers that FAAN was committed to closing service gaps and enhancing operational efficiency, noting the project is a key component of the digital economy agenda led by President Bola Tinubu and the transformative vision of the Minister of Aviation, Mr. Festus Keyamo.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mr. Karl Toriola, who was represented by the Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, assured passengers that the service would be reliable, secure, and efficient. Toriola noted that airports serve as critical gateways for business travellers, tourists, airport personnel, and service providers, all of whom require seamless connectivity. MTN Nigeria also announced plans to activate on-ground engagement campaigns at the Lagos and Abuja airports over the next month to drive awareness and encourage usage.