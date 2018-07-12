Buhari Commissions West Africa’s First Light Rail Operation in Abuja

Buhari Commissions West Africa’s First Light Rail Operation in Abuja

By
- July 12, 2018
- in COVER, TRANSPORT & LOGISTICS, VIDEOS
102
0

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched the Abuja metro rail line.

Mr Buhari launched the line Thursday Morning at the new metro station in Central Business District (CBD), Abuja.

After the launch, the president and other dignitaries and journalists took a ride from the CBD metro station to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The rail line is the first phase of a metro line for Nigeria’s capital city.

It will also be the first functional metro rail in the Nigerian capital.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Court Adjourns Hearing of SEC Preliminary Objection against Suspended DG

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Thursday adjourned