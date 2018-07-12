Buhari Commissions West Africa’s First Light Rail Operation in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched the Abuja metro rail line.

President @MBuhari officially commissions the first phase of Abuja Light Rail mass transit covering 12 stations within the metropolis. The Abuja Metro is the first Light Rail network in the West Africa.

Mr Buhari launched the line Thursday Morning at the new metro station in Central Business District (CBD), Abuja.

After the launch, the president and other dignitaries and journalists took a ride from the CBD metro station to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The rail line is the first phase of a metro line for Nigeria’s capital city.

It will also be the first functional metro rail in the Nigerian capital.