Patricia Launches New e-Commerce Solution into Nigerian Market

Information and communications technology firm – patricia.com.ng – has introduced a new e-commerce solution into the Nigerian market.

The innovative service allows individuals to swap gift cards for cash while also giving them the opportunity to send gift items to loved ones in the United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada and selected African and European countries.

The ICT company, which recently opened an online luxury clothing store Rooom19, has been described by industry watchers as one of the fastest growing e-commerce firms in Africa.

At the launch of the new service in Lagos, CEO and Founder of Patricia, Hanu Agbodje, said the company was poised to do things differently, question the norms and come up with innovations tailored to make life easier for Nigerians through technology.

He said, “At Patricia we will change the world but if we are to succeed we have to change how online businesses are perceived in Nigeria. Our vision is to make the e-commerce system safe for all and to offer peace of mind in to business.”