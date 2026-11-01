Pastor Jimmy Odukoya introduces new wife to Fountain of Life congregation

By Emmanuella Opara | November 1st 2026

KEY POINTS

Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Jimmy Odukoya, has introduced his new wife, Pastor Mo Odukoya, to the congregation.

The introduction took place during Sunday service on November 1, 2026, at the church’s headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos.

The announcement followed an Instagram post featuring two hands wearing wedding rings, captioned “To New Beginnings”.

Pastor Tunde Bakare offered prayers and blessings to the couple.

Jimmy Odukoya was previously married to Oluwakemi Banjoko, with whom he has two children.

MAIN STORY

Senior Pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, Jimmy Odukoya, has introduced his new wife, Pastor Mo Odukoya, to members of the congregation during a Sunday service.

The introduction took place on November 1, 2026, at the church’s headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos State, where the couple walked onto the stage to cheers from worshippers.

The announcement followed an Instagram post by the pastor on Saturday, October 31, featuring an image of two hands wearing wedding rings with the caption, “To New Beginnings”.

The post generated speculation among his followers, with several people sending congratulatory messages before he formally introduced his wife during the service.

Explaining his decision to share the news with the congregation, Odukoya said he had been navigating life alone since assuming leadership of the church before finding a new partner.

In a video shared on the church’s Facebook page, he referred to the biblical account of Adam finding a suitable companion before introducing her as Pastor Mrs Odukoya.

The couple subsequently knelt before the General Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, who prayed for and blessed their union.

Odukoya married his former wife, Oluwakemi Banjoko, in London in 2013. Their marriage produced two children before the couple separated.

THE ISSUES

The public introduction marks a new development in the personal life of the church leader, who had previously spoken about navigating his responsibilities as a pastor while being single.

His decision to introduce his wife during a church service also brought the announcement directly to the congregation, following the speculation generated by his social media post.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“So, you know, ever since I became your pastor, I was doing this walk of life alone,” Jimmy Odukoya, Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to introduce to you for the first time, Pastor Mrs Odukoya,” Jimmy Odukoya, Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, said.

BOTTOM LINE

Jimmy Odukoya’s introduction of Pastor Mo Odukoya to the Fountain of Life congregation publicly confirms a new chapter in the pastor’s personal life, following his previous marriage and subsequent separation.