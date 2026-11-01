APGA, APC candidates fear voter backlash over Soludo, Adeleke’s Tinubu alliance

By Emmanuella Opara | November 1st 2026

KEY POINTS

Some APGA candidates in Anambra fear Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s role in President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 campaign could cost them legislative seats.

The candidates believe dissatisfied APGA supporters may back Nigeria Democratic Congress candidates in protest.

In Osun, some APC candidates say Governor Ademola Adeleke’s appointment as Tinubu’s campaign coordinator could weaken their electoral chances.

Accord candidates in Osun insist their support for Tinubu will not affect their chances of winning legislative seats.

The presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, with voters expected to receive three ballot papers.

MAIN STORY

Political alliances involving the governors of Anambra and Osun states, Chukwuma Soludo and Ademola Adeleke, respectively, have triggered concerns among legislative candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections, with some fearing that the arrangements could lead to protest votes and weaken their electoral prospects.

The concerns followed the appointment of both governors as coordinators of President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 Presidential Campaign Council in their respective states on October 14.

While Soludo’s alignment with the All Progressives Congress has unsettled some candidates of his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, in Anambra, Adeleke’s role in Tinubu’s campaign has generated mixed reactions among APC and Accord candidates in Osun.

The presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s timetable. Voters will receive three ballot papers for the presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives elections.

In Anambra, some APGA candidates have expressed fears that Soludo’s decision to coordinate Tinubu’s campaign could weaken the party’s legislative ambitions and encourage voters to support candidates of the Nigeria Democratic Congress instead.

A House of Representatives candidate in Awka, who spoke anonymously, said the development had created confusion among party members and slowed campaign activities across the state.

The candidate alleged that APGA members dissatisfied with Soludo’s political alignment could express their displeasure by voting for NDC candidates, particularly because Peter Obi, whom many supporters identify with politically, is also on the ballot.

She said candidates were concerned about the possibility of losing their seats despite their individual political standing, adding that the governor had not adequately prepared them for the arrangement.

Another APGA candidate contesting for a state House of Assembly seat said disagreements over Soludo’s appointment had deepened divisions within the party.

He said some party leaders and supporters believed the governor’s involvement in Tinubu’s campaign could compromise APGA’s independent political identity and undermine its candidates.

However, APGA Publicity Secretary in Anambra, Ejimofor Opara, maintained that the party supported Tinubu while remaining committed to winning its own legislative seats.

He said the party’s candidates, supporters and voters had been informed of the political arrangement.

In Osun, the development has produced a different set of concerns, particularly among APC candidates who believe Adeleke’s appointment could strengthen the electoral prospects of Accord candidates.

An APC House of Representatives candidate, who spoke anonymously, described the arrangement as a setback, arguing that the President’s decision to work with Adeleke had boosted the confidence of Accord candidates.

The candidate also cited the involvement of APC National Secretary Ajibola Basiru and his predecessor, Iyiola Omisore, in Adeleke’s political camp as another factor that could affect the party’s chances.

Another APC candidate criticised the arrangement, saying Tinubu’s decision had overlooked the interests of his party’s candidates in the state.

However, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Wole Oke, dismissed suggestions that Adeleke’s role would give Accord candidates an electoral advantage.

Oke, who expressed confidence in the APC’s chances, said he had won several elections while contesting as an opposition candidate and was familiar with the political terrain.

Similarly, APC candidate for Ede-North, Ede-South, Egbedore and Ejigbo Federal Constituency, Ayodele Asalu, said he expected the arrangement to benefit his party.

On the other side, Osun State House of Assembly Speaker and Chairman of Accord National and State Assembly candidates for the 2027 elections, Adewale Egbedun, expressed confidence that his party would win all legislative seats in the state.

He projected a 38-0 victory for Accord, covering three senatorial seats, nine House of Representatives seats and 26 state assembly seats.

Egbedun said Accord candidates would support Adeleke’s efforts to secure victory for Tinubu without compromising their own electoral ambitions.

He acknowledged that convincing some voters to support Tinubu while voting for Accord candidates in other elections could present challenges, but maintained that sustained engagement would address the concerns.

Despite these assurances, some candidates remain worried that voters might struggle to distinguish between the different elections.

An APC candidate in Osun West Senatorial District expressed concern that elderly and less-educated voters who support Adeleke and intend to vote for Tinubu could mistakenly vote for APC candidates across all three ballots.

Another candidate also described voter confusion as a genuine concern arising from the political arrangement.

THE ISSUES

The alliances in Anambra and Osun present a political challenge for candidates contesting legislative seats under parties whose governors or political leaders are supporting a presidential candidate from another party.

In Anambra, Soludo’s support for Tinubu has raised concerns about APGA’s ability to retain its political support while the NDC seeks to benefit from dissatisfaction among some voters.

In Osun, Adeleke’s leadership of Tinubu’s campaign creates a different challenge for APC candidates, who fear that the governor’s popularity and political machinery could strengthen Accord’s legislative ambitions.

The situation also highlights the possibility of split-ticket voting, where voters support candidates from different political parties in presidential and legislative elections. However, candidates in both states are concerned that some voters may instead vote for the same party across all ballot papers.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Many rank-and-file APGA candidates contesting legislative seats feel threatened by the alignment. There is widespread concern at the grassroots level that voters might give sympathy votes to NDC candidates as an expression of their anger,” an APGA state House of Assembly candidate said.

“Adeleke’s appointment as Osun State PCC Campaign Coordinator was made by our leaders, who are the founders of the party. Their decision, to me, is a law and order that must be obeyed,” Wole Oke, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, said.

“Our expectation is a 38–0 victory for Accord: three senatorial seats, nine House of Representatives seats and 26 seats in the Osun State House of Assembly,” Adewale Egbedun, Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

Both political camps face the task of convincing voters that support for Tinubu in the presidential election does not require them to abandon their preferred candidates in legislative contests.

In Anambra, APGA leaders are expected to address internal concerns following Soludo’s political alignment, while in Osun, APC and Accord candidates will continue efforts to secure support for their respective legislative ambitions.

The presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027.

BOTTOM LINE

The political alliances involving Soludo and Adeleke have created competing interests within their respective states ahead of the 2027 elections. While both governors are working to secure support for Tinubu, candidates from APGA, APC and Accord are concerned about how the arrangements could influence legislative voting and reshape their electoral chances.