Over 65% Of Nigerian Households Struggle To Afford Healthy Meals Due To Financial Constraints

A recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals that 65.8% of Nigerian households are unable to consume healthy, nutritious, or preferred meals due to financial difficulties. This finding comes from the General Household Survey-Panel Wave 5 (2023/2024), supported by the World Bank.

Key Findings on Food Insecurity

The report highlights widespread food insecurity across the country:

Limited Food Variety : 63.8% of households rely on a restricted selection of foods due to a lack of money.

: 63.8% of households rely on a restricted selection of foods due to a lack of money. Food Anxiety : 62.4% worry about insufficient food supplies.

: 62.4% worry about insufficient food supplies. Reduced Consumption : 60.5% report eating less than they should.

: 60.5% report eating less than they should. Severe Hunger : 12.3% experience at least one family member going an entire day without food.

: 12.3% experience at least one family member going an entire day without food. Reliance on Assistance: 20.8% borrow food or seek help from friends and relatives to survive.

The report states:

“Approximately two out of three households (65.8%) report being unable to eat healthy, nutritious, or preferred foods in the last 30 days due to financial challenges. Additionally, 12.3% of households experience at least one member going without food for an entire day, and 20.8% rely on external help for survival.”

Vulnerable Groups and Geographic Disparities

The report identifies significant disparities:

Regional Differences : Southern regions experience more severe food insecurity compared to northern zones. For instance, over 60% of households in the South-South zone report skipping meals due to financial constraints.

: Southern regions experience more severe food insecurity compared to northern zones. For instance, over 60% of households in the South-South zone report skipping meals due to financial constraints. Female-Headed Households: Women-led households face a greater burden, with 72.2% unable to afford healthy meals, compared to 64% of male-led households. Additionally, 55.2% of female-headed households run out of food completely, compared to 41.3% of male-headed households.

Rising Food Insecurity Since 2018

Food insecurity continues to rise significantly compared to 2018/2019, with households worried about food shortages almost doubling from 36.9% in Wave 4 to 62.4% in Wave 5.

Regional Increases : The North Central zone records the largest rise in food-related concerns, tripling from 16.2% to 44.9%. The South West zone sees an increase from 46.7% to 61.7%.

: The North Central zone records the largest rise in food-related concerns, tripling from 16.2% to 44.9%. The South West zone sees an increase from 46.7% to 61.7%. Seasonal Challenges : 37% of households report food shortages in the past 12 months, with June, July, and August identified as the most challenging months.

: 37% of households report food shortages in the past 12 months, with June, July, and August identified as the most challenging months. Highest Shortages: The North East records the highest food shortages at 53%, while the North Central zone reports the lowest at 25.7%.

The findings emphasize the need for targeted interventions to address food insecurity and support vulnerable households nationwide.