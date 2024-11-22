Covenant University Students Win 2024 CGMA Business Leaders Challenge

Students from Covenant University, Ogun State, have clinched the top spot in the 2024 Chartered Global Management Accountants (CGMA) Business Leaders Challenge.

The grand finale, held on Thursday at the Bankers House, Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, saw “Team Analyst” from Covenant University emerge victorious with an outstanding presentation.

For their triumph, the team was awarded a cash prize of ₦1,000,000, a prestigious internship opportunity at a renowned corporate organisation, and a one-year registration for the CGMA Finance Leadership Programme (FLP), valued at £2,000 per participant.

Nile University, represented by “Team Lot,” secured the second position, earning ₦700,000 and a two-month internship opportunity. Landmark University’s “Team Visionary Titan” claimed third place, walking away with ₦500,000 and a similar internship opportunity.

Meanwhile, the University of Lagos and TopFaith University received consolation prizes for making it to the finals.

Ijeoma Anadozie, Country Director at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), highlighted the significance of the competition.

“The CGMA Business Leaders Challenge is an important initiative for AICPA and CIMA. I’m thrilled that we can once again recognise the talents of future finance leaders. I commend all participants for their resilience and outstanding performance throughout this journey,” Anadozie said.

She expressed optimism about the future of the accounting profession in Nigeria, saying, “Looking around the room today, I see many promising leaders who will uphold the legacy of the accounting and finance profession.”

Anadozie also encouraged the contestants to push their limits and connect with global opportunities in management accounting.

The competition was sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Bank, Coronation Merchant Bank, and Rexona. The panel of judges comprised prominent figures from the accounting and financial management fields, including Mr Stanley Ubani, Mrs Folake Ogundipe, Mrs Gbemi Adelowore, and Dr Seyi Olanrewaju.

The CGMA Business Leaders Challenge continues to serve as a platform to nurture and celebrate the talents of future finance leaders in Nigeria.