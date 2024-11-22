Bitcoin’s Market Value Approaches 10 Times The Size Of Nigeria’s Economy

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, reaches a record high of $97,000, pushing its market capitalization to $1.9 trillion. This makes Bitcoin nearly 10 times larger than Nigeria’s economy, currently valued at $252 billion according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Bitcoin Surpasses Major African Economies

With its latest surge, Bitcoin surpasses South Africa, Africa’s largest economy, and significantly overshadows Nigeria’s, which ranks fourth on the continent. Globally, Bitcoin now stands as the sixth most valuable asset by market capitalization, trailing Amazon by $230 billion and overtaking Saudi Aramco.

A Reflection on Nigeria’s Economic Challenges

Bitcoin’s valuation highlights the economic challenges facing Nigeria. Once valued at $568.49 billion in 2014 as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, Nigeria’s economy has since declined to around $260 billion.

The current exchange rate further illustrates this disparity, with one Bitcoin valued at ₦163 million. Analysts predict Bitcoin may surpass $100,000 before the year ends, emphasizing its growing dominance in the global financial system.

Industry Reactions

Cryptocurrency experts highlight Bitcoin’s meteoric rise. One industry observer notes:

“Bitcoin price nearing $100K, market cap approaching $2 trillion. If Bitcoin were a company, it would rank as the sixth largest globally, just behind Amazon and ahead of Aramco.”

Another analyst points to soaring demand as the key driver:

“Buyers are overwhelming sellers. Although the road to $100,000 may have challenges, the appetite for Bitcoin is insatiable,” he observes.

Cryptocurrency Market Growth

Bitcoin’s growth drives the global cryptocurrency market to a total valuation of $3.3 trillion, cementing its role as a transformative force. The cryptocurrency now holds a market cap greater than 10% of silver’s valuation and more than half the size of Nvidia, the world’s largest company at $3.6 trillion.

Future Economic Projections

Despite the widening gap between Bitcoin and traditional economies, forecasts suggest Nigeria’s economy could grow to $372.97 billion by the end of 2024. However, Bitcoin’s unprecedented rise underscores the shift towards digital assets as key players in the global financial landscape.