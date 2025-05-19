Over 34,000 Nigerians Naturalised As U.S. Citizens In Three Years — DHS Report

More than 34,000 Nigerians acquired United States citizenship through naturalisation between 2020 and 2022, according to a newly released report by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The Naturalisations Annual Flow Report, compiled by the Office of Homeland Security Statistics, ranks Nigeria 15th among the top 20 countries of birth for newly naturalised U.S. citizens during the three years.

The report draws on data submitted through Form N-400 — the official application for naturalisation — and processed via the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ (USCIS) electronic case management system, which tracks applicants from biometric screening to the oath ceremony. It also incorporates insights from the Central Index System to analyse trends over time.

Naturalisation grants full U.S. citizenship to eligible foreign nationals under provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Once naturalised, individuals are entitled to nearly all the rights and responsibilities of native-born Americans, including voting rights and access to federal benefits.

According to the report, the number of Nigerians gaining U.S. citizenship increased significantly across the three years:

2020: 8,930 Nigerians naturalised — 1.4% of the total 628,258 new citizens.

2021: 10,921 naturalised — a 22.3% increase, as USCIS cleared backlogs caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.

2022: 14,438 naturalised — a 32% rise, marking the highest annual figure on record.

Cumulatively, this represents a 58.8% growth in Nigerian naturalisations over the period.

The report also highlights Nigeria’s standing as the leading African country in terms of U.S. naturalisations, accounting for 3% of all 248,553 African-born individuals who became U.S. citizens during the timeframe. Only two African nations — Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo — made it to the global top 30 list of countries of origin. The DRC saw a notable surge in 2022, with its naturalisation figures nearly doubling to approximately 6,000.

Africa recorded the fastest growth in naturalisations globally between 2021 and 2022, with a 40% year-on-year increase. However, most African nations were grouped under the “All Other Countries” category in the report.

Globally, Mexico topped the list with 326,237 naturalisations, followed by India (171,114) and the Philippines (135,313). Others in the top ten include Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Vietnam, China, Jamaica, El Salvador, and Colombia. Together, these countries accounted for nearly half of the 2.4 million people who became U.S. citizens within the three-year period.

The report also offered historical context, noting a shift in immigration patterns following the 1965 amendments to the Immigration and Nationality Act, which abolished national-origin quotas. This led to a rise in immigration from Asia and, more recently, Africa. Notably, African immigrants now represent the fastest-growing demographic of U.S. naturalisations, with an average wait time of six years in permanent resident status — one year less than the global median.

While demand remains high, USCIS emphasised that not all applications are approved within a fiscal year. Some are denied due to ineligibility or incomplete requirements. To qualify for naturalisation, applicants must be at least 18 years old, have maintained lawful permanent residency for at least five years (or three if married to a U.S. citizen), pass background checks, and demonstrate proficiency in English and U.S. civics.