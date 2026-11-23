By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 23rd, 2026

Key Points

· The naira depreciated to N1,394/$ at the official market on Friday and N1,460/$ at the parallel market on Sunday

· It lost N6 on Friday after weakening by N8.01 on Thursday to N1,388/$ from N1,379.99/$ on Wednesday

· The parallel market rate moved from N1,375/$ a month earlier to N1,440/$ on Thursday

· Traders blame political spending ahead of the 2027 elections and festive season demand for foreign exchange

· Economists cite political spending, capital flight, policy uncertainty and weaker dollar inflows as possible drivers

· External reserves stood at $54.65bn on Friday, down $60.63m from Thursday’s $54.713bn

Main Story

The approaching 2027 general elections and the Christmas season are adding pressure to the naira, with the currency depreciating to N1,394/$ at the official market on Friday and N1,460/$ at the parallel market on Sunday. The naira lost N6 at the official market on Friday, extending its depreciation streak after weakening by N8.01 on Thursday to N1,388/$ from N1,379.99/$ on Wednesday. On Wednesday, it had depreciated by N16.99 to N1,379.99/$ from N1,363/$ on Tuesday, At the parallel market, the naira traded at N1,440/$ on Thursday, compared with N1,375/$ a month earlier. Some currency traders said they were willing to offer lower rates to buyers purchasing large volumes.

Demand for foreign currency has intensified in recent weeks, with traders attributing part of the pressure to political spending ahead of the elections and higher foreign exchange needs during the festive season. A parallel market trader in Abuja, Haruna Ibrahim, said some customers were buying dollars on behalf of politicians. “There are people we see here who say they are politicians. They come here to buy dollars, claiming that they were sent by their bosses. I do not know which parties they belong, but they come here regularly,” he said. A Lagos bureau de change trader, Ahmed, said traders believed political activities were increasing demand as politicians sought to accumulate foreign currency.

The Issues

Economists point to a mix of domestic factors. Dr Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise, identified political spending, capital flight and policy uncertainty as possible reasons for the weaker currency and falling reserves. He said political spending could inject liquidity into the economy and pressure the naira, noting that the Central Bank of Nigeria had raised this concern at its latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting. He added that foreign exchange demand tied to political activity could flow through the parallel market because such transactions might not be formally documented, Yusuf also warned that political uncertainty, and statements by some politicians about reversing the Tinubu administration’s economic reforms, could trigger capital flight.

Supply is the other side. Emerging markets economist Ike Ibeabuchi attributed the weakness to reduced dollar supply and rising demand, saying lower inflows from exporters and investors reduce availability while imports and international payments keep demand high. He said festive season demand is typical, and that election spending could have a bigger effect than expected. The claims about politicians buying dollars come from traders and are anecdotal.

What’s Being Said

Yusuf said: “The political spending liquidity may be already putting pressure on the naira. The CBN had expressed that fear before during the latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting, Ibeabuchi said: “Lower foreign exchange inflows from exporters, investors and other sources reduce dollar supply in the market, while demand for foreign currency for imports, international payments and other transactions continues to exert pressure on the naira.”

What’s Next

The combination of higher seasonal demand, political spending and weaker dollar inflows could further test the naira’s stability as the country approaches the 2027 elections. Attention will turn to the CBN’s response, including any intervention or policy signals at its next meeting, Observers will also watch the reserves, which fell to $54.65bn on Friday, and whether the gap between official and parallel rates widens through December.

Bottom Line

With election spending, festive demand and thinner dollar inflows converging, the naira is under steady pressure, and its path through December will show how well the CBN can hold the line.